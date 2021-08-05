Megachurch Co-Founder Is Charged in Child Sexual Abuse Case

Brian Houston, co-founder and senior pastor of the Hillsong global mega-church, was indicted Thursday by Australian police for covering up child sexual abuse committed by his father in the 1970s.

In a statement, police alleged that Mr. Houston, now 67, “was aware of information relating to the sexual abuse of a young man in the 1970s and did not report this information. to the attention of the police “.

Mr. Houston’s attorney received a notice from his client to appear in court in Sydney, Australia on October 5.

Mr. Houston denied the allegations and, in an emailed statement provided by the church, said: “These accusations shocked me given how transparent I have always been about it. I vehemently profess my innocence and will defend these accusations, and I welcome the opportunity to set the record straight. “