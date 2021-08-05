Megachurch Co-Founder Is Charged in Child Sexual Abuse Case
Brian Houston, co-founder and senior pastor of the Hillsong global mega-church, was indicted Thursday by Australian police for covering up child sexual abuse committed by his father in the 1970s.
In a statement, police alleged that Mr. Houston, now 67, “was aware of information relating to the sexual abuse of a young man in the 1970s and did not report this information. to the attention of the police “.
Mr. Houston’s attorney received a notice from his client to appear in court in Sydney, Australia on October 5.
Mr. Houston denied the allegations and, in an emailed statement provided by the church, said: “These accusations shocked me given how transparent I have always been about it. I vehemently profess my innocence and will defend these accusations, and I welcome the opportunity to set the record straight. “
The charges stem from a 2019 criminal investigation into reports that a Hillsong church leader “knowingly withheld information about sexual assaults on children,” the police statement said.
In 2014, an Australian Royal Commission on Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse found that Mr Houston failed to alert police after his father, Frank Houston, confessed to him in 1999 that he sexually assaulted a seven-year-old boy. decades earlier.
“I confronted him. He got extremely dry in his mouth and said, “Yes, those things have happened,” Mr. Houston said, according to the transcripts.
The final royal commission report revealed that, “despite the testimony of Pastor Brian Houston that he had no doubt that his father’s conduct was criminal, he made no attempt to report his father to the police at the time. where the confession was made to him “.
Mr Houston said during royal commission hearings that he suspended his father from preaching at church but did not report his behavior because the victim asked him not to do so, a claim that the victim vehemently denied.
Frank Houston established the Sydney Christian Life Center in 1977, which later merged with the Hills Christian Life Center, founded by Brian, to become Hillsong.
The church grew in popularity in the United States and around the world, attracting celebrities and young people with music and a preaching style that emphasized positivity.
Hillsong’s Ideal Sermon “leaves people feeling better about themselves than they have been,” Houston said in his guidelines for church leaders in Australia.
This approach – known as the “sensitive researcher” – has won Hillsong a large following in urban areas like New York City, where stars such as Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Kevin Durant have gathered in popular concert halls. to participate in his Sunday services.
But the scandal is not new to the church.
Last November, Mr. Houston fired Carl Lentz, the chief pastor of the New York branch, for “leadership issues and breach of trust, as well as a recent revelation of moral failures,” as wrote. Mr. Houston in an email to the faithful. Mr Lentz then confessed on Instagram that he had been unfaithful to his wedding.
Mr Houston, who is usually based in Sydney, has been granted a rare coronavirus travel exemption to leave Australia this year. He recently served in Mexico and is believed to be currently residing in the United States with his wife.
Her father died in 2004 and has never been charged.
Damien cave contributed reports.
