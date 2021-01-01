Megan Fox Boyfriend Machine Gun: MTV Video Music Awards Megan Fox Boyfriend Machine Gun and Boxer Conor McGregor Fights

This time something happened at the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 (2021 MTV VMA) event, which no one could have imagined. While the stars were just busy posing on the red carpet, the awards show was a huge hit. Now the video of this event is going very viral on social media. During the show, actress Megan Fox was thrown a soft drink and what happened next was captured on camera.

The awards show was held at the Barclays Center in New York, where the packed event turned into a brawl. Whatever happened was captured on all the cameras present there. According to reports, Megan Fox’s boyfriend fired a machine gun and UFC fighter Conor McGregor hit the red carpet of VMA.



The viral video shows McGregor throwing his drink in the direction of Megan Fox. After that, it looks like there will be a fight between Machine Gun Kelly and McGregor. To prevent the conflict from escalating, security guards rushed to the spot and were seen trying to stop them. However, the cause of this conflict could not be ascertained.



However, even after this incident, Megan and Kelly did not stop and they posed loudly with each other on the red carpet. Megan Fox was the talk of the town at the awards show. Megan has shared many attractive photos of her on her Instagram.