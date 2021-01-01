Megan Fox Boyfriend Machine Gun: MTV Video Music Awards Megan Fox Boyfriend Machine Gun and Boxer Conor McGregor Fights
The viral video shows McGregor throwing his drink in the direction of Megan Fox. After that, it looks like there will be a fight between Machine Gun Kelly and McGregor. To prevent the conflict from escalating, security guards rushed to the spot and were seen trying to stop them. However, the cause of this conflict could not be ascertained.
However, even after this incident, Megan and Kelly did not stop and they posed loudly with each other on the red carpet. Megan Fox was the talk of the town at the awards show. Megan has shared many attractive photos of her on her Instagram.
