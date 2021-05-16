Megan Fox EXCLUSIVE: Actress flashes her incredible abs on romantic night out with Machine Gun Kelly

She’s head over heels in love with her rockstar boyfriend.

And Megan Fox appeared ravishing in pink as she stepped out for a romantic night to have fun her birthday with Machine Gun Kelly in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old actress flashed her incredible abs in a fiery pink satin bra and blazer combo for date night with her foremost might after sources instructed Leisure Tonight that the 31-year-old singer would marry Fox ‘in a heartbeat.’

Megan was prepared to color the city pink carrying a vibrant pink bra with an identical coat hemmed just under her hips.

Peeks of her belly tattoo peered out as she sported a pair of high-waisted trousers to match.

Sticking with her monochrome ensemble, Megan added inches to her petite body with a pair of platform pumps.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star swiped an identical shade throughout her lips and confirmed off professional cat-eye black eyeliner.

MGK wore a blue mock-neck sweater with vibrant pink stripes to coordinate with his main girl.

Megan and Kelly went public with their new relationship in Might 2020 after assembly on the set of Randall Emmett’s directorial debut, Midnight In The Switchgrass.

The Transformers star ‘is unquestionably in love’ with her beau, however is ‘having a good time with the place issues are at now,’ the supply stated.

She filed for divorce from her husband of 10-years, Brian Austin Inexperienced, on the day earlier than Thanksgiving, and the couple are presently attempting to determine out a custody association for his or her three kids.

‘She actually takes her youngsters into consideration and is aware of that taking that subsequent step could be an enormous adjustment, but it surely’s not off the desk,’ the insider added.

‘There’s positively nonetheless some pressure between Brian and Megan as that they had a tough separation, however they handle to make it work for the sake of the youngsters.’

Kelly — who’s actual title is Richard Colson Baker — has a 12-year-old daughter from a earlier relationship named Casie.

They made their pink carpet debut on the American Music Awards the place she revealed a brand new tattoo possible devoted to her musician beau with the Spanish phrases ‘el pistolero’ scrawled throughout her collarbone, which roughly interprets to ‘the gunman.’

Throughout an interview on Lala Kent’s podcast, Megan stated she ‘knew immediately that he was what I name a twin flame.’

She added: ‘As an alternative of a soul mate, a twin flame is definitely the place a soul has ascended right into a excessive sufficient stage that it may be break up into two completely different our bodies on the similar time. So we’re truly two halves of the identical soul, I feel.’