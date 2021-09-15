Megan Fox stuns in blue leather as she walks hand-in-hand with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were the always-loving couple when out in New York City on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old actress and 31-year-old rapper held hands tightly during a stylish walk in the Big Apple.

Megan clad in blue leather while MGK sparkled in a gem-encrusted jumpsuit, which was seen days after the musician had a scuffle with UFC star Conor McGregor on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards.

Better Together: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox hold hands while out in New York City on Tuesday

Fox wore a form-hugging and low-cut light blue bodysuit that left little to the imagination while out with her boyfriend.

The Transformers actress also wore a stylish pair of transparent heels during the pair’s outing.

The artist’s beautiful brunette hair cascaded down both sides of her chest and contrasted completely with her outfit.

It came a day after Megan opened up about the pressure to be considered a ‘sex symbol’ in a Vogue interview with Keke Palmer on the Met Gala’s red carpet on Monday night.

She frankly said: ‘I’m not afraid to be sexy. A woman who is intelligent and also knows how to weaponize her beauty… there is nothing more dangerous than that. There is nothing more powerful than this.

Charming outfit: The actress wore a light blue body-hugging outfit while spending time with her boyfriend

‘I’m not afraid to be sexy’: This comes a day after Megan opened up about pressure to be considered a ‘sex symbol’ in a Vogue interview with Keke Palmer on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night. READ Also Kim Sharma Leander Paes: Kim Sharma and Leander Paes appear on a late dinner date Kim Sharma appears with Leander Paes on a late night dinner date

Megan then exhorted all women to “accept the fact that as divine women, we have a lot of power.”

‘Instead of denying it, I’m happy to embrace it and go for sexy.’

On the outing, Machine Gun Kelly selected a black hoodie and a matching pair of sweat pants, both of which had several sparkling dots added to their creation.

The Colson Baker-born rapper compared her outfit to a pair of dual-tone high-top Dr. Martens boots that stood out from the rest of her outfit.

She also carried a crossbody bag with her while spending time with her partner and used them with several articles of jewelry.

In the past: Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she currently shares three children

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met while working on the recently released crime thriller feature Midnight in the Sawgrass.

Before hooking up with her current partner, the actress was married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she tied the knot in 2010.

The couple welcomed a total of three sons over the length of their relationship, which eventually ended last year, and they are currently in the process of divorce.

The rapper was previously romantically involved with Emma Cannon, with whom he had previously welcomed a daughter named Cassie.

Rumors about a relationship between Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spread widely during the spring of last year, and she appeared in the music video for her track Bloody Valentine, which was released that May.

The singer confirmed that he was dating the actress last June, and they have been seen together frequently since then.

READ Also Himesh Reshammiya Is Coming Back With Sarroor 2021, Fans Can Tell All: The artist starred in the music video for her boyfriend’s track Bloody Valentine, which was released last year

Last Sunday, the rapper made headlines after getting into a feud with McGregor while he and Fox attended the annual MTV Video Music Awards.

After the incident, Entertainment Tonight spoke to an eyewitness who noted that the two “exchanged a few words” before the 33-year-old fighter took a jibe at the musician, who left the area with his girlfriend. .

The two later returned to the red carpet and posed for several pictures as the athlete headed to the show.

Getting it out: Machine Gun Kelly recently got into a fight with Conor McGregor at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards after the pair ‘exchanged a few words’.

After the incident, McGregor spoke to media outlets and expressed that he was unaware that Machine Gun Kelly had any strong feelings about him.

He also noted that the controversy was ‘absolutely nothing’. I do not know. He showed up, and I don’t know. I don’t know that boy.’

The UFC star commented that he was not interested in starting a physical altercation with someone who was not an active martial artist.

Nothing serious: McGregor later spoke to Entertainment Tonight and told media outlets he didn’t know who Machine Gun Kelly was

‘Nothing happened to me, I only fight with real fighters, people who actually fight, you know what I mean,’ he said.

McGregor also revealed that he was not familiar with Machine Gun Kelly and was only aware of their high-profile relationship.

‘I definitely don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know that boy. I don’t know anything about him except that he’s with Megan Fox.”