Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan’s league deserves respect

When will we stop treating women as second-class citizens in sports?

In the light of horrific stories of male coaches accused of abusing and harassing players in the National Women’s Football League, that question needs to be revisited.

It turns out that the Premier League for women’s soccer in the United States – where World Cup-winning national team stars such as Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan play – treats lesser-known players like pawns in a male-controlled game. Exploitation and making money.

Rather than a celebration of women’s empowerment, revelations in recent days show the league as yet another example of low respect for female athletes in society. And in this case, it appears that the athletes endured and suffered abuse because they feared complaining would ruin the only US league they had.

“Burn It All Up,” Rapinoe said in a tweet.

She is right.

This league needs a change in leadership. The change has already begun with the resignation of its commissioner, Lisa Baird. And there is hope that a new generation of female athletes – coming into this age of calculated and adventurous energy among the marginalized, connected to each other and the world by social media – will not remain silent.