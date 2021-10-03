Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan’s league deserves respect
When will we stop treating women as second-class citizens in sports?
In the light of horrific stories of male coaches accused of abusing and harassing players in the National Women’s Football League, that question needs to be revisited.
It turns out that the Premier League for women’s soccer in the United States – where World Cup-winning national team stars such as Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan play – treats lesser-known players like pawns in a male-controlled game. Exploitation and making money.
Rather than a celebration of women’s empowerment, revelations in recent days show the league as yet another example of low respect for female athletes in society. And in this case, it appears that the athletes endured and suffered abuse because they feared complaining would ruin the only US league they had.
“Burn It All Up,” Rapinoe said in a tweet.
She is right.
This league needs a change in leadership. The change has already begun with the resignation of its commissioner, Lisa Baird. And there is hope that a new generation of female athletes – coming into this age of calculated and adventurous energy among the marginalized, connected to each other and the world by social media – will not remain silent.
He is no longer afraid of consequences, does not shy away from speaking truth to power.
She has as many female gymnasts as the North Star — including Simone Biles, one of the most powerful stars in the sport — who have shown that coming forward and speaking out can make a difference. Doing so can also send criminals who once lurked in the shadows to jail.
It was a turbulent, painful week for the women’s game, but it also pointed to the future.
Women’s pro football players will not continue to accept the status quo.
According to The Washington Post, more tolerant coaches such as former Washington Spirit manager Richie Burke, who unleashed a “stream of threats, criticism and personal insults” on their players.
More forgiving men like racing Louisville coach Christy Holly fired in August amid a flurry of accusations about the toxic environment he fostered.
There is no more room for the likes of Fareed Benstiti, former coach of the Seattle area OL Reign, who we now know was forced to leave after derogatory comments.
In an investigation published this week by The Athletic, current and former players accused North Carolina Courage manager Paul Riley of emotionally abusing players and forcing them to have sex. Although he denied the allegations, Riley was fired by Courage.
League players aren’t buying his denial. They are also upset with how the league was clearly less aware of the behavior of these coaches. This weekend’s games were canceled after players united to demand reform.
“Men protect men who are abusing women,” wrote Rapinoe, the biggest American star in women’s soccer and one of the league’s few household names. “I’ll say it again, men, protect the men who are abusing women. Burn it all.”
This statement needs some context. NWSL commissioner Baird resigned on Friday after it became clear he had done more to protect the men running the league than the women who put it on the line in the competition.
Sometimes it’s not just men protecting men. Sometimes it is the power protecting the power.
We all know who has the real clout – who stands at the top of the hierarchy. In the NWSL, the majority of team owners who have a controlling stake are men, as are the vast majority of team officials and coaches.
As is true of the rest of society, the sporting world rests firmly on a simple, troubling dynamic: with few exceptions, professional tennis being one, women lag behind their male counterparts in the sport.
He gets very little media coverage, very little corporate support and very little love and respect from fans.
The WNBA playoffs are underway, filled with great story lines and surprising drama. Good luck finding a jersey from your favorite breakout star, as shown in my recent column.
And good luck, as well, for the women’s teams that are plying around the country on commercial airlines scrambling to find flights where they don’t have to cram their tired bodies into the middle seats.
Players in major American men’s sports almost always fly on chartered jets. Female professionals almost never do.
The NWSL is far from a well-established league. Outside some cities, notably Portland, Oregon, where Riley coached for years, its teams struggle for acceptance. The league’s nationally televised 2021 championship game will take place in Portland on November 20 and begin at 9 a.m. local time. Before one of the biggest games of their lives, players vying for the title will wake up in the dark of morning and warm up on a cold field as the sun rises.
It is not easy to enter the public consciousness in a culture set entirely in favor of men.
Nevertheless, the NWSL has been around longer and taken deeper roots than any American women’s professional football league. The league is powerful because of its representation: a future in which women are taken seriously and treated with the utmost respect.
Women athletes are courageously standing up for such a transformative change. But this week proves that their fight for equal treatment isn’t over yet. In many ways, this is just the beginning.
