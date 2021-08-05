Sports

Megan Rapinoe Gets Second Goal vs. Australia in the Bronze Medal Match

23 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Megan Rapinoe Gets Second Goal vs. Australia in the Bronze Medal Match
Written by admin
Megan Rapinoe Gets Second Goal vs. Australia in the Bronze Medal Match

Megan Rapinoe Gets Second Goal vs. Australia in the Bronze Medal Match

If you thought the olimpico was good, Rapinoe’s second goal was better.

Luck shouldn’t have been luck, really. It all started with a Christen Press cross that should have been easily handled in the center. But Australia’s first defender couldn’t get the job done, and Alanna Kennedy’s second effort was a sharp clearance that shot through the air towards Rapinoe on the left side of the zone.

Watching the ball drop, Rapinoe waited and waited, measured it, then swung a mighty right foot and – boom!

A landing flare and a 2-1 lead for the United States. And if you thought Rapinoe felt joy before, you should see her now.

#Megan #Rapinoe #Goal #Australia #Bronze #Medal #Match

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment