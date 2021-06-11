Megan Thee Stallion puts her critics in their place in explicit ThotS**t music video



Final 12 months, she and fellow rapper Cardi B’s single WAP grew to become the goal of backlash, with many lambasting the duo for their explicit lyrics and unfiltered sexuality.

And in the most recent music video for her observe ThotS**t, Megan Thee Stallion put her critics in their place by pushing boundaries even additional, with extra bottom baring and a wholesome dose of feminist commentary.

The hitmaker, 25, additionally appeared to take direct goal at former President Donald Trump and his legion of supporters by making the video’s antagonist a conservative-leaning Senator.

Other than addressing misogyny head on, Megan used the ThotS**t video to showcase her distinctive determine in an array of scantily clad ensembles, together with a diner lady getup and a naughty nurse costume.

The almost five-minute manufacturing, boasting a retro set, commences contained in the Senator’s workplace, along with his nicely made-up secretary pattering away at her keyboard in the foyer.

Within the background, the Senator might be seen shaking arms along with his colleagues, bidding them ‘goodnight,’ earlier than locking the door to his workplace and shutting the blinds.

He then takes a seat in his crimson leather-based desk chair, with a big American flag behind him and a photograph of his household on the nook of his desk.

The Senator loosens his tie and appears up Megan’s extremely seductive Physique music video on YouTube, shortly taking to the remark part to go away a nasty comment.

Additional solidifying the apparent Trump reference, audiences are handled to an unpleasant closeup of the Senator’s mouth munching on a vivid orange Cheeto – a snack meals many have used to explain the tone of the 74-year-old’s spray tanned pores and skin.

‘Silly regressive wh*res ought to have their mouths washed out with holy water,’ he feedback, earlier than settling into his chair and suggestively unzipping his trousers.

READ Also The Crown's Emma Corrin reacts to reports of royal disapproval Easter egg: Additional solidifying the apparent Trump reference, audiences are handled to an unpleasant closeup of the Senator’s mouth munching on a vivid orange Cheeto

The Senator is abruptly interrupted by an incoming telephone name, which occurs to be a threatening name from Megan warning him to ‘not f**ok with’ the ladies that ‘management your life.’

With Megan hanging up, the Senator seemingly shakes off the interplay and continues along with his enterprise, earlier than leaving the workplace for the day.

His eyes glued to a newspaper, he walks throughout the road with out wanting and is run down by a trash truck pushed by Megan, herself.

Donning a barely-there neon look, the rapper hangs onto the facet of the automobile with her derriere out.

She then will get behind the wheel of the trash truck, exhibiting that the Senator continues to be alive and pinned to the entrance of it.

Megan dons a flowing bleach blonde wig and bared her bodacious bottom in a pair of thong-style bottoms with vivid yellow garters that hooked to her boots.

Numerous scenes of Megan working, dancing on, and rapping contained in the trash truck play out on display screen whereas the Senator’s muffled screams act as white noise.

The music video abruptly cuts to the following location – a grocery retailer – the place the Senator might be seen scouring the cereal aisle.

After pulling a field of Toastie BunBuns off the shelf, he’s shocked to see Megan’s thong-clad backside staring him straight in the face.

Megan and her dancers, every donning crimson bra tops and scorching pants, are later seen dropping it low on the counter of the grocery retailer’s Deli.

To face out from the pack, the Physique hitmaker sported one other vivid blonde wig – this time with a bumped below fashion and bangs – and a fitted white shrug.

One other notable scene reveals Megan twerking over a conveyor belt because the Senator’s objects make their manner in direction of the cashier and her scanner.

In the reduction of to the Senator’s workplace constructing, carrying his bag of groceries, the place he enters an elevator packed to the brim with Megan’s glamorous posse.

He awkwardly boards the elevator as every dancer stares at him with seems of disapproval on their faces.

Your entire pinstripe crew observe him into his workplace the place Megan, dressed in a white leotard and matching blazer, dances aggressively atop his desk.

As all of them twerk on him, the Senator might be heard screaming ‘get out of right here!’ earlier than being swatted at by one of many dancers.

Minimize to supper time, with the Senator selecting to seize a burger and fries at a neighborhood diner, the place Megan and her crew occur to be the waitstaff.

The Texas native slipped her unimaginable curves right into a pink retro waitress uniform, full with an apron and matching headpiece.

Time to eat: Minimize to supper time, with the Senator selecting to seize a burger and fries at a neighborhood diner, the place Megan and her crew occur to the waitstaff READ Also Oscars 2021: Best Actress nominees Vanessa Kirby and Carey Mulligan lead British red carpet arrivals

As an alternative of the icy tresses she had been sporting, Megan modeled a Bettie Web page-inspired brunette wig with tender curls and a blunt fringe.

Persevering with to claim her dominance over the Senator, Megan grabs his burger off his plate and takes a chunk out of it.

Minimize to the Senator’s resort room, the place he might be seen winding down for the day in a blue tiled tub.

As an homage to a basic scene in the 1984 movie Nightmare On Elm Avenue, Megan’s nicely manicured hand emerges from the bathtub water because the Senator relaxes along with his eyes closed.

She then flips off the digital camera, earlier than developing for air and unveiling her expertly utilized make-up and new wig.

Making an attempt to flee the insanity, the Senator scurries out of his resort room in simply his underwear and socks.

His path forces him to make his manner again by means of Megan’s diner, the place her and her squad are persevering with to cook dinner up a wide range of intense dance strikes.

The rest of the ThotS**t music video follows the Senator as he goals to hunt refuge at his workplace, the place that provides him a way of energy.

Finally making it there, he opens the door to see Megan, dressed in a naughty nurse costume, and her dancers standing round an working desk.

Performing surgical procedure on the Senator agains it will, Megan and her crew exchange his as soon as outspoken mouth with a vagina.