Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma sang ‘Summer of 69’, got the tag of being the coolest CM after VIDEO went viral

Meghalaya

After watching this video, people are telling him the coolest CM.

A video of Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video he is singing Summer of 69 by Canadian Singer Guitarist Brian Adams.

After watching this video, people are telling him the coolest CM. This video has been shared by @NortheastToday on Twitter. Which people are very fond of.

