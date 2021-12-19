Meghalaya: Congress supports BJP’s coalition government, Trinamool said betrayal, Manish Tewari said this

Congress in Meghalaya has decided that it will support Konrad Sangma on the basis of issues. TMC has termed this decision as a betrayal.

In Meghalaya, the Congress is now talking of supporting the BJP-led coalition government. TMC has termed this new political development as a betrayal of Congress. At the same time, Congress MP and Meghalaya in-charge said on this matter that Congress will continue to play the role of opposition in the state.

At present, Conrad Sangma’s party National People’s Party is in power in Meghalaya. BJP is already involved in this government. In recent times, several Congress MLAs have left the party and joined the Trinamool Congress. The Congress has already weakened in the state and only the Trinamool Congress is ready to give it a fight in the opposition here.

In the midst of all these developments, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was held, in which the Congress decided that on the basis of issues, support would be given to Konrad Sangma. Meghalaya Congress in-charge and senior party leader Manish Tewari said about this decision that Congress will continue to play the role of opposition. The support offered is on the issues of development of the state.

After Friday’s meeting, Congress Legislature Party leader, Amparin Lyngdoh said the party would support on issues that pertain to the general public. Where both the government and the opposition need to work together to solve them. He said- “We will see how this proposal to the government works, but our identity in that opposition is already very blurry and confusing”.

The Congress has demanded the disqualification of Mukul Sangma and a group of MLAs who joined the Trinamool. The matter is pending with the Speaker of the Assembly. If the Speaker refuses to disqualify him, the Trinamool will be reduced to the position of the major opposition party in the state and the Congress will be marginalized in the state assembly.

Mukul Sangma, who left the Congress and joined TMC along with his supporting MLAs, said about the matter that it is a reflection of the fact that the Congress is in complete disarray in the state of Meghalaya… they are a victim of confusion.

The Congress had won 21 out of 60 seats in the last assembly elections. Two of these MLAs died and one had joined the NPP. After this, 12 out of 17 MLAs had joined TMC under the leadership of Mukul Sangma.