Meghalaya government withdraws consent to cbi

CM Sangma has called it a “normal procedure” to withdraw the consensus on the CBI probe. He said that this decision was taken long back.

Meghalaya has withdrawn its consensus from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Meghalaya has become the ninth state to do so. Earlier, Mizoram and seven non-NDA-ruled states – Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Kerala – withdrew their consensus for a CBI probe.

Let us inform that Meghalaya has taken this step even after Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party was a part of BJP’s NDA. Significantly, there are 150 requests pending for investigation in the states which have withdrawn the general consent. Top officials of the agency told the committee that these included cases related to bank fraud, forgery and embezzlement of funds.

The important thing in this is that except Mizoram, the rest of the states are ruled by opposition parties. Government sources told The Indian Express that it is true that Meghalaya has withdrawn its consent from the CBI. The reasons behind this are not known. Meghalaya Home Minister Lakhmen Rimbui said he was “in no position to comment” on the matter. Further calls to Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma did not elicit any response.

Terming it as a “normal procedure”, Sangma said that I do not remember the date but the decision was taken a long time ago. He said it was a common thing. Many states have taken this decision. It is in that order. He said that whoever comes here, he has to take consent from the state. That is all. This is a normal process.

Let us inform that taking a consensus from the CBI means that now the agency will not be able to investigate any case in the state without the permission of the state government. In such a situation, there is a possibility of delay in the CBI investigation, but the states withdrawing the consent will allow any investigation without consent. This consensus was first withdrawn by Mizoram in 2015. At that time the state was ruled by Congress and then the Chief Minister was Lal Thanhawla.

All the opposition states withdrew the consensus, alleging that the CBI has not been impartial in its investigation and has become a tool for the Center to target opposition leaders.

On the other hand, if we look at the withdrawal of this consent with the political situation in Meghalaya, there are allegations of corruption against James P K Sangma, brother of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. In such a situation, it is believed that in the background of this, the consent of CBI has been withdrawn. James was accused of being involved in rampant corruption in the implementation of the Saubhagya scheme in the state. In this, the Congress had demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged scam.