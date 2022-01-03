Meghalaya Governor Malik said when Met NDA BJP PM Narendra Modi on discuss farm laws he was arrogant

Satyapal Malik had earlier said that whenever he speaks on farmers’ issue, he fears for a couple of weeks that he might get a call from Delhi.

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday continued his aggressive stand on the government and the BJP leadership. Attacking the Centre, he alleged that he was in “arrogance” when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the farmers’ protests. He said that he also had an argument with the PM.

I had a fight with him: Addressing a social function in Dadri, Haryana, Satyapal Malik said, “When I met the Prime Minister on the issue of farmers, I had a fight with him within five minutes. He was very proud. When I told him, 500 of our people died, he said, are you dead for me? I said that I had died for you only, because I got into a fight with you over who you are as the king. Malik further said that the PM said now you meet Amit Shah. After which I met Amit Shah.

Later, speaking to media persons in Dadri, Malik was asked for his opinion on the government’s decision to abrogate agricultural laws, he said, “What else could the Prime Minister have said. We (farmers) should take a decision. Instead of doing something like this, we should take their help to get legal guarantee for MSP.

Law on MSP made: He said that “issues are still pending. Like cases against farmers. The government needs to withdraw those cases. Similarly, there is a need to make a law on MSP.”

Let us tell you that even before this, Satyapal Malik has given statements on the central government many times regarding agricultural laws. In November, speaking in Jaipur, he had said that the Center would eventually have to accede to the demands of the farmers. He also said that whenever he speaks on farmers’ issue, he fears for a couple of weeks that he might get a call from Delhi.