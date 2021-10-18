Meghalaya governor Satyapal Malik said on Jammu Kashmir target killing and farmers Protest

Regarding the center, Satyapal Malik said that the mood of the governments goes to the sky. They do not see the suffering of the people. If the demands of the farmers are not accepted, then this government will not come again.

Terrorist incidents are being witnessed once again in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists are targeting common people since last few days. in which the number of minorities is high. On the other hand, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has raised questions on the policies of the government regarding these terrorist incidents. Let us inform that on Sunday evening, terrorists entered a house in Kulgam in South Kashmir and shot dead two workers.

He said, “During my time no terrorist could enter within 50-100 km radius of Srinagar. Now entering Srinagar city and killing them. Malik said that terrorists are killing poor people, I cannot analyze these incidents, it is painful.

At the same time, apart from Kashmir, Malik also spoke about the farmers. He said that, at this time the farmers are going wrong. For the last 10 months, the farmers are lying in Delhi leaving their homes. I am with them, have fought with the Prime Minister, Home Minister for farmers. I have told everyone that wrong is happening with the farmers.

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik talks about killing of farmers, civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, quitting office and quarreling with PM-Home Minister…. Hear what he said – Governor The governor had reached Jhunjhunu… pic.twitter.com/IfYxIITy5w — Aditya Tiwari / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) October 18, 2021

Satya Pal Malik said that the mood of the governments is on the sky. People don’t seem to be suffering. If the demands of the farmers are not accepted, then this government will not come again.