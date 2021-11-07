Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik Supports Farmer Protest Slams his Critics Over Farm Law 2020

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has once again given his candid opinion regarding the farmers’ movement. Taking a jibe at his critics, he said that if I speak on the issue of agricultural law, there will be controversy. During a program, Meghalaya Governor said that a governor cannot be removed but some of my well-wishers wait for me to say something that he should say something and he should be removed. Talking about the farmers, Satpal Malik said that till date such a big movement has not happened in the country in which 600 people have been martyred. But there was no resolution on the death of the farmers. No motion was given in Parliament either.

Malik further said that some people write on social media that if the Governor is feeling so much, then why does not resign. I was not made governor by your father and neither was I made by vote. I was made governor in Delhi by two or three big people and I am speaking against their wishes. When they tell me that we have a problem, leave it, then I will not spend even a minute (to resign).’

This is not the first time that Governor Satya Pal Malik has been seen openly advocating for the farmers in the past, going away from the line of the central government. In a conversation with The Indian Express, he had advised the central government that farmers should not be insulted, they should not be forced to go back. The Governor of Meghalaya had said that the government should talk to the farmers and find a solution.

The owner had said that farmers cannot be insulted. You can’t humiliate them and send them back from the protests. Malik said you should involve him in the conversation. The Governor of Meghalaya had said that Prime Minister Modi has a lot of support among the farmers. He has power. He had said that they should show comprehensiveness and discuss it to resolve the issue.

Not only this, Malik has made the government in Goa by raising the issue of corruption. He had said that I was transferred to Meghalaya only because of the tough stand against corruption in Goa. He had also asked PM Modi to demand his intervention in this matter. In an interview to a news channel, Malik had said that the script for his departure from Goa was written only because of the campaign against it.