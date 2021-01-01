Meghalaya MLA jailed for rape

Highlights Former Meghalaya MLA sentenced to 25 years for raping girl

Former MLA Julius Dorfang fined Rs 15 lakh

The girl was raped in 2017 when she was an MLA

Another minor girl is being tried in a rape case

Shillong

Former Meghalaya MLA Julius Dorfang has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a girl. A special court in Ri-Bhoi district also fined Dorfang Rs 15 lakh. This event is the 2017 MLA. Dorfang is also the founding president of the terrorist group HNLC. He resigned as HNLC president in 2007. Subsequently, in 2013, he won the election from Mawti constituency as an independent candidate.

Dorfang was convicted on August 13 by Special Judge (Protection of Child Sex Offenses) Fabronius Silkam Sangma. Julius Dorfang has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, a special court official said Wednesday. He has also been asked to pay a fine of Rs 15 lakh.

Three more convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment

The court also sentenced three others to life imprisonment and fined them Rs one lakh. Derisha Marie Kharbamon, Mamoni Parveen and her husband Sandeep Biswa are accused of bringing the girl into a prostitution ring. Dorfang’s lawyer, Kishor C., on the other hand. Gautam said he would go to the Meghalaya High Court against the order.

A minor girl was also raped at the resort

Former MLA Dorfang was arrested by the East Khasi Hills District Police in December 2016 on a complaint by the State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR). In January 2017, the SCPCR had lodged a second complaint at Re-Bhoi. Dorfang was accused of raping a minor girl at a resort in the district.

Bail was granted, re-arrested on 13 August

Based on these complaints, two separate charges were filed against Dorfang, after which he went missing. Dorfang was arrested on January 7 from a bus terminal in the neighboring state of Assam. He was convicted by a Poxo court in a case filed on January 5, 2017. The second case is being heard in a special court in Jowai. Dorfang was in the Nongpoh District Jail before being granted bail by the High Court. He was granted bail last year on medical grounds. On August 13, the former MLA was re-arrested.

