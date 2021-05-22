Meghan King is newly divorced and says she ‘fully supports’ ex Jim Edmonds’ new relationship

Meghan King is newly divorced and says she ‘absolutely helps’ ex Jim Edmonds’ new relationship



Meghan King and Jim Edmonds could have solely finalized their divorce simply days in the past, however she’s already opened up concerning the ‘energetic closure,’ following two years of separation.

And regardless of their messy cut up, the previous Orange County Housewife, 36, says that she ‘absolutely helps’ her ex’s new relationship with Kortnie O’Connor.

Chalking it as much as what’s ‘finest’ for his or her three kids, Meghan said that she ‘absolutely, absolutely helps,’ any ‘dedicated relationship’ Jim has that would offer extra ‘stability’ for his or her youngsters.

‘I’d really feel that stability for my kids is what I care about essentially the most. So any form of long-term dedicated relationship that Jim is in, I absolutely, absolutely help as a result of that is completely one of the best for my kids,’ she informed Us Weekly on Friday, Could 21.

Regardless of now publicly popping out in help of Edmonds’ relationship with O’Connor — a former pal of hers who they allegedly had a threesome with — she had beforehand spoken out about being upset by not getting a heads-up concerning the pair’s budding relationship.

‘I discover out that when he goes to Cabo for a birthday celebration, to my understanding, he takes this lady with him,’ she stated on her Intimate Information podcast. ‘The threesome lady. … This lady, who I assumed was my pal. I forged apart my [discomfort] with threesomes. After which this lady.’

And although Jim fired again that they’d ‘quite a lot of’ threesomes all through their relationship, Meghan maintained: ‘We solely had one threesome and solely as soon as throughout our marriage and that was along with his present girlfriend.’

Regardless of any earlier dangerous blood, Meghan continued to say that it was about what’s finest for his or her three kids — Aspen, 4, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, two.

‘I used to be a stepmom and I’ve at all times been the college of thought that the extra folks to like kids the higher. And I do not suppose that there is a restricted capability for kids to have the ability to be cherished,’ she added.

‘It isn’t like they may solely be cherished by mommy and daddy. I do not suppose that takes away my love for them if they will love anyone else. So I feel it is nice.’

Meghan married Edmonds, 50, in 2014, and simply 5 years later the previous MLB baseball participant filed for divorce.

And on the time of their breakup she accused him of getting an affair with their nanny Carly Wilson, however each denied the affair.

‘It is one factor to be accused of one thing. It is one other factor to be so negligent and so careless, and destroy the lives of harmless younger folks, I didn’t sleep with our nanny,’ he maintained.

Previous to that he was stated to have despatched inappropriate textual content messages to a girl whereas Meghan was pregnant with their twin sons.

He additionally denied having bodily contact with that lady saying: ‘At no time was there any sort of relationship or bodily contact. Completely none. This is somebody attempting to revenue from my identify.’

After the couple formally cut up, a nasty custody battle ensued and she made claims in April of final 12 months that she ‘barely’ acquired sufficient youngster help for groceries, however his rep fired again that he has gone ‘above and past and was paying ‘3 times the quantity of kid help required by court docket tips.’

‘If what Jim is giving to Meghan every month for youngster help would not cowl her groceries, she have to be getting her eggs from Faberge. Jim additionally pays each single invoice for each of her properties, all of the medical payments and virtually each different expense associated to the youngsters and the homes. Jim regularly goes above-and-beyond what he is required to do,’ his camp maintained.

From there they have been stated to be warring over custody of their youngsters amid the Coronavirus pandemic in April with issues raging on by way of August as he tried to get full custody after accusing her of leaving the youngsters on quite a few events.

Meghan moreover contested the phrases of their prenuptial settlement. However with all that within the rear view, Megan says it ‘feels good’ to be divorced.

‘I really feel the identical as I did earlier than it was finalized. I feel it is, like, an lively closure, which is essential, however I imply, I have been studying how you can be unbiased ever since we separated, ever because the divorce was filed, and in order that’s nearly, I assume, a 12 months and a half now. So it simply — it feels good.’

Meghan moved on thus far Christian Schauf however they cut up in November 2020 after six months collectively. She confirmed her relationship with a friend-turned-lover by the identify of Will Roos in January.