Meghan Markle is BRUTALLY mocked by Aussie comedians on Have You Been Paying Attention?

Meghan Markle could have some cheerleaders within the Australian media, specifically the pro-Sussex As we speak Additional presenter David Campbell.

However the American-born Duchess did not have many supporters on comedy present Have You Been Paying Consideration? on Monday night time.

She was brutally mocked by comedians Sam Pang and Tim McDonald, after quizmaster Tom Gleisner requested the panel to call the primary TV present Meghan appeared on following her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

No sympathy right here! Meghan Markle was brutally mocked by Aussie comedians on Have You Been Paying Consideration? on Monday night time.

Have You Been Paying Consideration? is the most well-liked panel present Down Beneath, and is thought-about Australia’s reply to Britain’s Mock the Week.

Tim was first to ring his buzzer, answering: ‘Was it… Higher Dwelling-Wreckers and Gardens?’

This was in reference to the Aussie present Higher Houses and Gardens.

The panel burst into matches of laughter, as host Tom replied in mock disdain: ‘That is… very unkind. She cops lots on this present!’

Sam was subsequent to ring his buzzer, giving the tongue-in-cheek reply: ‘Household Feud.’

Royally mocked: Quizmaster Tom Gleisner requested the comedians to call the primary TV present Meghan appeared on following her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Burn! Sam Pang (pictured) was subsequent to ring his buzzer, giving the reply: ‘Household Feud’

The comedians erupted in laughter as soon as once more, earlier than Tom defined that Meghan had truly appeared on a fundraiser program referred to as Vax Reside.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, co-chaired the charity live performance, which raised a formidable $382million in donations.

It comes after 9’s As we speak present host Karl Stefanovic supplied an unsympathetic verdict on Prince Harry’s latest interview with the Armchair Knowledgeable podcast, throughout which he accused his father, Prince Charles, of subjecting him to ‘genetic ache’.

Support: Prince Harry accused his father, Prince Charles (left), of subjecting him to 'genetic ache' throughout his latest interview with the Armchair Knowledgeable podcast.

'Give it a relaxation, bro': As we speak present host Karl Stefanovic (pictured) scolded the Duke of Sussex for 'whining' about his lifetime of privilege on Friday

On Friday’s episode of As we speak, Stefanovic blasted Harry for ‘whining about his childhood’ regardless of rising up in a palace – after which sensationally claimed the prince ‘regarded happier’ throughout his partying years earlier than he met spouse Meghan.

‘I am simply saying it is ridiculous how he retains whining about his childhood. He grew up in privilege – in a palace,’ he stated. ‘I imply, simply give it a relaxation, bro.’

Because the As we speak present aired a gallery of pictures from Harry’s twenties – when he was identified for his partying and rebellious nature, in distinction to his strait-laced older brother, Prince William – Stefanovic could not resist taking one other swipe.

Not holding again: Stefanovic blasted the Duke of Sussex (proper) for 'whining about his childhood' regardless of actually rising up in a palace

‘He seems happier, too, when he was partying in Vegas, I am simply saying,’ he remarked, implying the prince has misplaced a few of his joie de vivre since marrying actress Meghan.

Later in this system, Stefanovic criticised Prince Harry once more, telling him he ought to comply with his grandmother the Queen’s instance by ‘simply getting on with it’.

‘The man would not must go from his [Californian] mansion and begin rabbiting on about how arduous life is when he has obtained huge privilege, and to maintain bagging his household,’ he stated.

‘Simply get on with it. Simply get on with it. Take a lesson out of the Queen’s guide and simply get on with it. Carry on.

‘I am not saying something extra about that… it is actually riled me.’

Privilege: 'I am simply saying it is ridiculous how he retains whining about his childhood. He grew up in privilege – in a palace,' Stefanovic stated.

At a look: What did Harry say within the podcast? Harry in contrast residing below scrutiny as a member of the Royal Household to the movie The Truman Present, starring Jim Carrey as a person oblivious to the truth that his whole life is a TV present, and to being an animal in a zoo.

Talking about Prince Charles, Harry stated: ‘If I’ve skilled some type of ache or struggling due to the ache or struggling that maybe my father or my dad and mom had suffered, I am going to ensure I break that cycle in order that I do not move it on, mainly.

The Duke stated he met up along with his future spouse Meghan in a grocery store within the early days of their relationship they usually pretended to not know one another.

Harry informed how he stop as a senior royal with Meghan final 12 months to place his household and psychological well being ‘first’.

The 36-year-old royal put ‘wild partying’ in his youth all the way down to ‘childhood trauma’ – and began remedy after Meghan ‘noticed he was indignant’

The Duke stated he was born into extraordinary privilege however hinted that he believes this has modified since he stop with Meghan

Harry revealed Meghan informed him of her expertise of royal life: ‘You do not must be a princess, you’ll be able to create the life that will probably be higher than any princess.’

Simply hours later, pro-Sussex As we speak Additional host David Campbell proudly declared he was proudly ‘pro-Harry’ as a result of the Duke’s latest public statements had sparked a dialogue about psychological well being on a worldwide scale.

He even stated Prince Harry was the one member of the Royal Household he appreciated.

His started his defence of the Sussexes by hitting again on the suggestion Harry is not allowed to talk about his unhappiness due to his privileged upbringing.

‘He cannot select this! He is not going to go reside in a block of flats in Eastgardens,’ he stated.

Allegiance: Simply hours later, pro-Sussex As we speak Additional host David Campbell (left, with co-host Belinda Russell) proudly declared he was proudly 'pro-Harry'

Because the dialog shifted to Harry’s rift along with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, Campbell stated it is ‘not on him’ to restore these relationships – suggesting the Royal Household needs to be apologising and making an attempt to make amends.

As he wrapped up the phase later on, Campbell gushed: ‘I feel Harry’s an excellent factor. I do not know in regards to the different royals. Harry’s superb.’

He could not even carry himself to say the title of the Duke’s most vocal critic, former Good Morning Britain host and DailyMail.com columnist Piers Morgan.

‘Have been we ever not pro-Harry?’ requested his co-host Belinda Russell.

'I do not know in regards to the different royals': Campbell argued the Royal Household needs to be making an attempt to make amends with the Sussexes, not the opposite means round

‘No there’s individuals on the market like Piers…’ Campbell stated, earlier than stopping himself and shaking his head in disapproval.

‘There are individuals on the market,’ he added.

Campbell is identified for his progressive politics, which are sometimes at odds with the views expressed elsewhere on the 9 Community.

He made headlines final week for declaring his gender pronouns as ‘he/him’ after Instagram launched a characteristic permitting customers to declare their most well-liked pronouns.