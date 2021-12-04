Meghan Wins Legal Battle Against The Mail on Sunday



The ruling also acquitted Hook of misleading the court by denying that Meghan was involved with the authors of the book that flattered the couple. She apologized for the misrepresentation, which she blamed on poor memory, which was a public embarrassment, but Thursday’s decision means nothing more.

On the legal question of whether The Mail violated her privacy, the court said the statement had nothing to do with it. “It was an unfortunate mistake of recollection on her part, but I do not want to tolerate it on the issues raised in the appeal,” Judge Jeffrey Voss wrote on behalf of the three. Panel of judges.

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. As a public figure, he said, she should be aware that the letter is likely to be leaked. Mailne this letter, most likely Mr. Retrieved from Markle and published excerpts in February 2019.

Mail referred to an email between the Duchess and her communications secretary, Jason Knopf, asking her to review the draft letter. “Everything I have drafted is based on the belief that it could be leaked, so I have been careful in my choice of words,” she wrote.

The Duchess, he testified, questioned whether calling Mr Markle a “daddy” would be a smart public relations strategy. She wrote, “Considering I’ve never called him just Dad, (even though he’s less than paternal) it can make sense to open up and in the unfortunate case he leaked it pulls at the heart.”