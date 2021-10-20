Mehbooba Mufti furious On Satyapal Malik statement said be ready for legal action

Satya Pal Malik had said that Mehbooba Mufti had also taken advantage of the Roshni Act that came in 2001. Mufti had also got the land transferred in his name.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti is furious over Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik’s statement on Wednesday. He has said that Malik should either withdraw his statement, or else be ready for legal action.

Actually, Satyapal Malik had said that Mehbooba Mufti had also taken advantage of the Roshni Act that came in 2001. Under this law, those who had occupied government land were given ownership rights. Taking advantage of this law, Mehbooba Mufti also got the land transferred in her name.

Mehbooba has strongly objected to this statement of Malik. He said that this statement is extremely irresponsible. My legal team is preparing to file a case against Malik.

He said that Malik should withdraw his statement, otherwise legal action will be taken against him. Mehbooba has also shared a video, in which Malik is seen saying that under the Roshni Act, former state CM Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti got plots in their names.

Let us tell you that this law came in 2001 during the CM tenure of Farooq Abdullah. Under this law, people who were in possession of government land could take possession of the land in exchange for some amount. The money received from the allotment of this land was used for setting up hydroelectric power plants in the state, hence the name Roshni Scheme. Later this scheme was stopped on the orders of the High Court.

Let us inform that earlier Mehbooba had targeted the central government. He had said that people sitting in Delhi are using Jammu and Kashmir as a laboratory and experimenting here. He said, “Jawaharlal Nehru, Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to have vision for Jammu and Kashmir but today the central government is creating distance between Hindus and Muslims. Sardar today Khalistani, we have become Pakistani and only BJP remains Hindustani….