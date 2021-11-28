Mehbooba Mufti is saying that Article 370 should also be decided, are you with her? Amish Devgan asked Rakesh Tikait a question, he got such an answer

After the meeting of United Kisan Morcha held on Tuesday, Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union said that the central government should talk directly to the farmers on the issue of MSP. The government does not want to talk to us. While on the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced the withdrawal of all three agriculture laws. On the other hand, recently, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had a conversation with senior journalist Amish Devgan. In this, questions were asked from Tikait on many important issues.

Amish Devgan had questioned, ‘Not only uncle, after the farmers’ movement, Mehbooba Mufti is also saying that Article 370 should also be decided. Tell me? What does 370 and Mehbooba Mufti have to do with it?’ Tikait said, ‘What do we mean by all these things? Elections are about to come, then you people and the government should decide on this. Why did the government allow this movement to continue for a year earlier? We don’t want to talk about this issue. You question us about the farmer.

During the conversation, Rakesh Tikait also gets very angry and says, ‘You are not a farmer at all. Why do you want to forcefully take us on the issue related to elections? You guys are forcibly making this an issue. Only you people will make it, if the government does not know how to question, then it puts you forward. You guys only talk about agriculture. Amish Devgan says, ‘Come on, I can talk to you only on agriculture, but you will believe that the Prime Minister has shown a big heart.’

In response, Rakesh Tikait said, ‘Prime Minister Modi has shown a big heart. But why did the government take this decision only after the martyrdom of 750 farmers of the country? Whereas this decision should have been taken long ago. Because the government was not able to tolerate these things. We are ready to take our own steps. We want that Prime Minister Modi should also take the same step. We want that a committee should be formed. Now we will not only tell the government when we will rise, but that too when the government is ready to talk.