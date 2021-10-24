Mehbooba Mufti said on the statement of CDS Bipin Rawat, apart from atrocities, the center has no other solution

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has said that repression with the government is the only way to deal with the situation in Kashmir. He expressed anger at Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat’s remarks warning of further sanctions in Kashmir. Mehbooba said Rawat’s remarks were contrary to the statement that all was well in the Valley.

He tweeted that Bipin Rawat’s statement after the Modi government turned Kashmir into an open jail is not surprising. What other measures are yet to be taken in the Valley after the stringent, harsh and repressive measures like arrests, internet shutdown, search operations and setting up of new security bunkers, he said.

At the Ravikant Singh Memorial Lecture program organized in Assam on Saturday, Bipin Rawat had said that the freedom of the people of Jammu and Kashmir can be taken away till the situation becomes normal. He urged people’s cooperation in dealing with the situation in the Valley. On Indo-Pak relations, the CDS said that Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorism is a hindrance in the peace process between the two countries.

Even after turning Kashmir into an open air prison, Bipin Rawat’s statement comes as no surprise because repression is GOIs only method to deal with the situation in J&K. It also contradicts their official narrative that all is well here. https://t.co/I3UPoE5I52 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 24, 2021

Rawat also asked to be cautious about the situation in Afghanistan. He said that whatever is happening in Afghanistan tomorrow can have an impact on Jammu and Kashmir as well. We have to be ready for this. We have to seal our borders, now monitoring has become very important. We have to keep our eyes open to see who is coming from outside. Strict checking has to be done.

Keep in mind that Amit Shah himself is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. On Saturday, he met the family of policeman Parvez Dar, who was martyred in the terrorist attack and said that the whole country is with you. Apart from this, he has also reviewed the security situation in the Kashmir Valley.

A civilian was killed in a firing incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday. Officials gave this information. The incident is from Jainapora area of ​​Shopian in South Kashmir. The person has been identified as Shahid Ahmed. Two policemen and a soldier were injured in a gunfight between security forces and terrorists in Poonch district. A terrorist imprisoned in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, who was on police remand, was also injured in this firing. On Sunday morning, terrorists started firing on a joint search party of army and police in the forest here, after which the encounter is going on from both the sides.