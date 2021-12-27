mehra-disclosed-about-husband-vinod-mehra-said-rekha-had-supported-him-till-his-death

Famous actor Vinod Mehra may not be in this world but even today he is often in discussions about his personal life. Vinod Mehra was a famous actor of the 70s. Along with acting, he also used to make headlines in the industry because of his relationship with actress Rekha. Once again Rekha and Vinod Mehra are in discussion. Actually, Vinod Mehra’s wife Kiran Mehra has made a big disclosure about the relationship between the two. During an interview, he said that Rekha is a wonderful person and she faithfully supported Vinod till his last breath.

Kiran Mehra has spoken openly about Vinod Mehra and Rekha’s relationship in her interview to ET Times. He told that Rekha supported Vinod till the end of his life and she is a selfless loving and forgiving woman. He further said that Rekha had also come to his wedding and would hug him if she met him today.

Let me tell you, senior journalist and author Yasir Usman, who wrote the biography of Rekha, has also written in detail about the relationship between the two in his book. According to the biography, when Vinod took Rekha home, his mother was very angry and did not want to accept Rekha as her daughter-in-law. She also wrote in her book that ‘Vinod Mehra’s mother hated Rekha so much that she allegedly pushed her away when the actress went to touch her feet’.

Mother did not like marriage: Later Vinod Mehra’s marriage was fixed with Meena Broka and their marriage broke up due to falling in love with Bindiya Goswami in a short time. However, their relationship also soured for some reason and later in 1988, he married Kiran Mehra. At the same time, his marriage with Kiran also lasted for only two years because Vinod suffered a heart attack and died in October 1990. He has two children from this marriage, whose names are Sonia and Rohan Mehra.