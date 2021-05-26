Mehul Choksi Arrested While Trying To Flee To Cuba, Now In Custody of Dominica Police





New Delhi: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi on Wednesday was arrested and is within the custody of the Felony Investigation Division (CID) in Dominica whereas making an attempt to flee to Cuba, the Antigua media reported. Additionally Learn – Fugitive Businessman Mehul Choksi Goes Lacking in Antigua: Report

As per the report, Mehul Choksi, who was needed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a multi-core financial institution fraud, is within the custody of Dominica Police. Additionally Learn – Mehul Choksi Nonetheless A Citizen of Antigua, Unlikely To Return Earlier than 2027

Choksi was reported to be lacking on Sunday by a member of the family after which he was apprehended on Tuesday night time following a yellow discover alert. Additionally Learn – HC Dismisses PNB Rip-off Accused Choksi’s Plea For Pre-Screening of Netflix’s Unhealthy Boy Billionaires’

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi is within the custody of the Felony Investigation Division (CID) in Dominica, reviews Antigua media (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ofd8UQxKZb — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

In response to Antigua native media, police in Dominica are actually making preparations at hand Choksi to Antigua Police. Choksi had obtained the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017.

On Tuesday, Choksi, needed in a Rs 13,500 crore mortgage fraud in Punjab Nationwide Financial institution, went lacking in Antigua and Barbuda the place he has been staying since January 2018, his lawyer and the Royal Police Power of the Caribbean island nation stated.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has stated he has “no dependable data until date” that Choksi has fled the nation and it was very probably that he was nonetheless in Antigua and Barbuda.

In an announcement to the Parliament of Antigua and Barbuda, Browne stated authorities had been “collaborating” with the Indian authorities, neighbouring international locations and worldwide police organisation to attempt to find Choksi.

“Somebody from his family indicated that he’s lacking. Since then Royal Police Power of Antigua and Barbuda put out an announcement to that impact. That assertion shall be shared with the Interpol,” he stated.

Browne stated Choksi has two instances towards him in courts of Antigua and Barbuda –extradition and revocation of citizenship — for which he has introduced in a celebrated lawyer from the UK to characterize him and this confirmed his willingness to remain and contest the instances.

“I don’t consider that legislation enforcement or anybody would have contemplated Mr Choksi would have fled the nation. In any case we wouldn’t have any dependable data up to now that he has fled the nation. It’s probably he could also be nonetheless right here and legislation enforcement is utilising all of the efforts together with all intelligence to attempt to find Mr Choksi,” he stated.

Prime Minister Browne additionally downplayed “hypothesis” that Choksi had fled to Cuba as no plane with a flight plan having him as passenger has left the nation, leaving the one choice of travelling by boat.

The businessman was final seen on Sunday in his automobile. Police recovered the automobile after a search however Choksi couldn’t be discovered, an announcement from the Antiguan police stated on Monday night time India time.

His lawyer Vijay Aggarwal confirmed that Choksi has been lacking since Sunday.

“Police in Antigua have began search operations for him. The household is nervous about his security. We’re maintaining a watch on developments,” Aggarwal instructed PTI on Tuesday.

The media reviews stated Choksi, who had taken citizenship of the island nation, was seen driving within the southern space of the island on Sunday.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are needed for allegedly siphoning Rs 13,500 crore of public cash from the state-run Punjab Nationwide Financial institution (PNB) utilizing letters of enterprise.