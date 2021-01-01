Mehvish Hayat with Pakistani flag Photo: People talk about Mehvish Hayat bra color: Mehvish Hayat wished the people of his country on Independence Day but instead of paying attention to his message, people started talking about the color of his bra.

Popular Pakistani actress Mehvish Hayat has once again come under the spotlight. In fact, on the occasion of Independence Day, he shared a photo of himself on social media with the Pakistani flag in his hand. Mehvish Hayat wished the people of his country a happy Independence Day, but instead of paying attention to his message, people started talking about the color of his bra.

Mehvish Hayat shared a photo of himself wearing a white suit on August 15 on his Instagram account. He has the flag of Pakistan in his hand. Mehvish started commenting on this picture of Hayat, what color bra he is wearing. The actress has expressed displeasure over such comments.





Mehvish Hayat wrote in a post on his Instagram story, ‘I was really saddened to see the comments made on this post. People arguing about the color of my bra show how sick and dirty their minds are. Black, brown or green, that’s not what you mean. Grow for God’s sake. No wonder society is full of this filth.

Mehvish Hayat wrote in his second post, ‘I mean, there are a lot of big issues in society that need to be addressed but this is only possible when you put your energy into more meaningful work.’

Mehvish Hayat has been very impressed by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party. He had claimed that many good things have happened in Pakistan since Imran Khan came to power. He said that if a cricketer can become the Prime Minister, then an actress can also become the Prime Minister.

Recently, media reports have claimed that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and Mahvish Hayat are in a relationship. It is alleged that the ambassador provided the information to Hussein. Dawood Ibrahim is said to have fallen in love with Mehvish Hayat, who is 27 years younger than him, after seeing him in an item song and it is said that he later helped the actress get several big projects.

