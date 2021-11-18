Mehwish hayat girlfriend of dawood ibrahim tweet against Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar film sooryavanshi viral

Written by Mahvish Hayat

Mahvish Hayat has written that things are changing in Hollywood. I am hopeful that people across the border will also follow this. Like I said, if you can’t show properly, then at least be fair about the way Muslims are portrayed. Don’t hate, build a bridge. It is worth noting that since last year, the discussion of the relationship between Mahvish Hayat and Dawood has started in the media.

Mahvish also known as Gangster Gudiya

It is being said that Dawood has also helped Mahvish get many big projects. Even Mahvish is known by the name Gangster Gudiya. Mehwish Hayat’s name has also been included in the list of Topsexiest Asian Female in the year 2019. Apart from being an actress, she is also a singer. Mahwish Hayat has also been awarded the Tamga-e-Imtiaz, one of the civilian awards of Pakistan.

Rohit Shetty has given a reply on Suryavanshi

Recently, while replying to the question of controversy over good Muslim and bad Muslim scenes in the film, Rohit Shetty said in an interview that I should question you that Jayakant was a Hindu Marathi in Shikre Singham. Then there was a Hindu Baba in the second film. Then in Simmba, Durvaranade was Marathi again.

Suryavanshi’s earnings

Rohit Shetty also said that in these three negative characters were Hindus, then it is not a problem. Keeping away from all these controversies, according to media reports, Suryavanshi has collected 155 crores at the box office. Sooryavanshi has earned 34 to 35 crores on its second weekend.