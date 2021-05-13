Mel B appears beaten and bruised in shocking video to highlight domestic violence



Mel B has appeared beaten and coated in pretend bruises for a shocking music video to highlight the consequences of domestic violence.

The previous Spice Woman, 45, will be seen trying to flee her violent companion in the Ladies’s Help video, which was made in collaboration with classical composer Fabio D’Andrea.

It comes as Mel additionally claimed she tried to depart her marriage to ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, who has denied any accusations of abuse, for a decade however discovered it to be an ‘unimaginable’ scenario.

Arduous-hitting: Mel B, 45, has appeared beaten and coated in bruises for a shocking music video to highlight the consequences of domestic violence

Within the video, Mel will be seen sporting make-up to mimic a bloodied face and bruises as she is dragged throughout the room and beaten by her companion.

Whereas the video reveals that the couple’s relationship is the image of happiness to these round them, behind closed doorways she is left terrified by her companion’s violent behaviour.

The clip ends with a bloodied Mel dramatically fleeing her home after her companion leaves, determined to escape his abusive behaviour.

Shocking: The previous Spice Woman will be seen trying to flee her violent companion in the Ladies’s Help video, which was made in collaboration with classical composer Fabio D’Andrea

Brutal: Within the video, Mel will be seen sporting make-up to mimic a bloodied face and bruises as she is dragged throughout the room and beaten by her companion

Scared: She is visibly fearful of her male companion as he pushes her in opposition to the wall and makes an attempt to strangle her

Hidden picture: The video reveals how Mel’s relationship can appear image good to these round her, however behind closed doorways it is a completely different story

Various sight: The video reveals the couple dancing collectively, alluding to the picture of their ‘completely satisfied’ relationship

Terrified: In addition to attempting to cowl her bruises, Mel is watched and secretly filmed by her companion in the video, who makes an attempt to silence her

Talking to The Solar following the video’s launch, Mel, who’s now a patron for Ladies’s Help, defined: ‘Whether or not or not it’s the spitting or the strangulation, these are issues that really occur. They’re all these ladies’s tales.

‘I got here out of constructing that video with bruises as a result of I needed it to be an trustworthy illustration of what we now have all gone via.

‘There’s a bed room scene the place I’m attacked, it was actually essential to make that actual.’

Run! As her companion leaves the home, a bruised Mel will be seen attempting to flee the home and escape her abusive ordeal

Violent: Talking concerning the video, Mel mentioned: ‘I got here out of constructing that video with bruises as a result of I needed it to be an trustworthy illustration of what we now have all gone via’

Arduous-hitting: The video is a part of a collection by D’Andrea that has additionally included actor Russell Tovey highlighting points round fame and psychological well being

Mel additionally hinted that 5 years since leaving her marriage, she has discovered love once more with a brand new companion, admitting that following her ordeal she could not even be hugged or touched for a 12 months.

The singer additionally welcomed the introduction of The Domestic Abuse Invoice into legislation, with the brand new Act setting out the definition as being past simply bodily violence, and together with coercive management and emotional and sexual abuse.

Nonetheless Mel additionally detailed that regardless of divorcing Stephen, she continues to be embroiled in a custody association that means she can’t see her daughter Madison for weeks on finish.

Vital: Mel seemed unrecognisable with a face coated in bloody cuts and bruises for her showing in the video

Scary: She mentioned: ‘It appears unusual to say I’m happy with displaying one thing so brutal and disturbing however it’s my mission to elevate consciousness of one thing so many ladies undergo’

Progress: In a brand new interview following the video’s launch, Mel welcomed the introduction of The Domestic Abuse Invoice into legislation

Since leaving her ex, Mel has settled into a brand new life in Leeds along with her mum Andrea and has vowed to educate her daughters how to preserve a great relationship, together with a ban on yelling in her home.

Talking additional concerning the quick movie, Mel mentioned: ‘I am so extremely proud to be a part of this venture which suggests a lot to me as a result of it is a collaboration of three issues which might be so essential in my life. Music, dance and a method to highlight the ever growing challenge of violence in direction of ladies.

‘It appears unusual to say I’m happy with displaying one thing so brutal and disturbing however it’s my mission to elevate consciousness of one thing so many ladies undergo day-after-day, each week, each month of their lives.

Highly effective: Since leaving her ex, Mel has settled into a brand new life in Leeds along with her mum Andrea and has vowed to educate her daughters how to preserve a great relationship

Efficiency: Mel added: ‘I need this to depend for all victims of abuse. I need to assist elevate consciousness, elevate cash and do something I can to put a cease to this epidemic’

‘I’ve had my very own experiences of abusive relationships however as patron of Ladies’s Help I’ve spoken to so many different ladies, listened to what they’ve gone via and I understand how very actual the hazard is to so many ladies on the market and I am not going to cease breaking the silence and the disgrace round this topic as a result of it is an excessive amount of and we now have to rise up and do one thing.

‘This efficiency represents the tales and the experiences of these ladies I’ve met, spoken to or heard about.

‘My coronary heart breaks for each single girl and little one who suffers from some type of domestic abuse. I need this to depend for all victims of abuse. I need to assist elevate consciousness, elevate cash and do something I can to put a cease to this epidemic.’

Relationship: It got here as Mel additionally claimed she tried to depart her marriage for 10 years, after accusing ex-husband Stephen of ’emotional and bodily abuse,’ which he denies

The video is a part of a collection by D’Andrea that has additionally included actor Russell Tovey highlighting points round fame and psychological well being.

D’Andrea mentioned: ‘A lot will be communicated through the humanities that can not be in different methods. All of us hope this video can join with as many individuals as attainable.

‘Domestic violence exists in each part of society however we not often hear about it. This music and this video goals to change that.

‘This video efficiency represents the tales and the experiences of many, many ladies. It is extremely actual, very uncooked.’

Teresa Parker, head of communications for Ladies’s Help, mentioned: ‘Specialist companies, resembling these run by Ladies’s Help nationally and the native companies run by our members throughout the nation, actually assist to save lives.

‘We’re asking everybody to share this essential video, to assist us elevate consciousness, and in the event you can take into account donating to Ladies’s Help or your native domestic abuse service to be sure that ladies fleeing abuse, like the lady that Melanie is taking part in in the video, are ready to entry the assistance and assist that they urgently want.’

Powerful: Talking to ITV Information she mentioned: ‘Some ladies haven’t got entry to their telephones, even their funds. Like in my scenario, you’re utterly minimize off from an everyday regular world’

It got here as Mel additionally claimed she tried to depart her marriage for 10 years, after accusing ex-husband Stephen of ’emotional and bodily abuse.’

In an interview for ITV Information, the singer defined she tried to depart her relationship a number of instances, however saved going again to him.

She mentioned: ‘I used to be married for 10 years and I did discover the power to depart, however then I ended up going again… it was simply an unimaginable scenario for me.’

‘When you’re in that sort of relationship, it actually feels unimaginable to get out since you’re remoted.

‘Some ladies haven’t got entry to their telephones, even their funds. Like in my scenario, you’re utterly minimize off from an everyday regular world. What turns into your normality resides in an abusive relationship with no method out, however there’s assist.’

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Stephen Belafonte for additional remark.

Over: Mel and Stephen divorced in 2017, with Mel revealing final 12 months that she now suffers from post-traumatic stress dysfunction (pictured in 2016)

Mel beforehand claimed that a lot of her abuse was recorded, in addition to herself and Stephen having intercourse, which he claimed was consensual.

The previous couple divorced in 2017, with Mel revealing final 12 months that she now suffers from post-traumatic stress dysfunction, which might lead to flashbacks.

The singer instructed how she as soon as wakened from a nightmare satisfied that her ex had tried to chop off her finger.

Mel mentioned she did not realise how traumatised she was till after the discharge of her guide Brutally Sincere when she struggled to converse concerning the alleged abuse throughout interviews.

She mentioned: ‘I did not even realise for therefore a few years that I used to be in a ­coercive relationship. It was solely via doing my guide that I started to absolutely perceive the scenario I had been residing in for ten years. And I do know I am not the one one like that.’

Mel mentioned she is aware of domestic abuse is one thing thousands and thousands of ladies around the globe expertise and she is aware of she’s going to assist others by talking out.

She and Stephen divorced the next 12 months and spent months battling it out in a nasty court docket battle earlier than lastly reaching a settlement in August 2018 which concerned the abuse costs being dropped.

In 2017, Stephen denied Mel’s allegations of abuse in a press release, telling TMZ: ‘It is a disgrace that Ms. Brown elected not to proceed in a respectful and amicable vogue in this very personal matter.

‘Sooner or later, Mr. Belafonte can be submitting his response to the outrageous and unfounded allegations made by Ms. Brown, which allegations he vehemently denies.

‘When the Courtroom determines the reality, it is going to turn out to be clear that this complete charade was nothing greater than a smear marketing campaign supposed to cowl up Ms. Brown’s personal conduct throughout the marriage in gentle of her present involvement with a household tv present, and in an effort to unfairly achieve leverage each financially and with respect to custody of the kids.’

‘When the diploma to which Ms. Brown has gone to create a false depiction of her marriage to Mr. Belafonte is uncovered, actual victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse can be understandably offended, offended and upset.’

‘Mr. Belafonte is assured that the reality will come out when he has his day in court docket at which era he seems ahead to being reunited along with his kids.’

Mel beforehand mentioned she’s been battling post-traumatic stress dysfunction since her marriage broke down in 2016.

When you have been affected by this story, contact Ladies’s Help at www.womensaid.org.uk.