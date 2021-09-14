Mel C lives up to her Sporty Spice nickname as she arrives at Dancing With the Stars rehearsal

Mel C looked ready to go as she arrived at a rehearsal for Dancing With the Stars in LA on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old hitmaker sported a peace sign and saddened a fan to take a selfie as he made his way to the dance studio.

The 30th season of the ABC hit will also feature JoJo Siwa, Matt James and Brian Austin Green, and will premiere on September 20.

Ready for work: Mel C shows off a peace sign as she arrives at Dancing With the Stars rehearsal Tuesday

Mel C wore an all-black outfit that included a crop top that showed off her impressively sculpted belly.

The artist, born Melanie Jayne Chisholm, also sported a set of form-hugging athletic leggings.

She accessorised with slides and sunglasses, and carried a large bag over her right shoulder.

The singer’s gorgeous dark brunette hair was tied up in a long ponytail before she started rehearsing.

Keeping it consistent: The Spice Girl wore an all-black outfit

Color Coordination: She also wore a pair of form-hugging leggings that clipped tightly to her toned legs and thighs

Mel C recently talked about her hopes for the show during an interview with Access Hollywood, where she noted that she was used to watching the British version of the hit program.

“I’m such a big fan of the show and I’m not familiar with Dancing With The Stars, of course, being from the UK, we watch Strictly,” she said.

She was then asked if other Spice Girls would appear during the season, and she expressed that she would jump at the chance to see their performances.

‘It’s so bitter because I’m so excited to be on the show but I can’t take my mother and I don’t know how easy it will be for the girls to get here but if we can do that safely then we Will try my best,’ she said.

Showing some love: At one point, Mel C was seen posing for a selfie that was taken by a Spice Girls fan

“I think it would be really appropriate to bring some masala on the dance floor,” the hitmaker said.

Mel C was asked about her acrobatic stage moves, and she admitted that she might need professional help to fine-tune her more high-flying stunts.

He expressed, ‘There’s an Olympic gymnast on the show; I’m not breaking my bad backflip, my basic backflip… maybe I’ll get it [Sunisa Lee] To give me some coaching so that I can improve.

The singer also noted that she had already established a relationship with her dancing partner and commented that she is facing stiff competition.

Professional help: During an interview with Access Hollywood, the hitmaker expressed that she would ask Olympic gymnast Sunissa Lee to ‘give me some coaching’ before the show’s premiere.

“I’m so happy with my dancers, she’s incredible—they’re all incredible—but yes, I realized I have to work very hard,” he said.

Mel C then spoke about the show’s flashy outfits and said that she would be open-minded about trying on costumes in the future.

She said, “I’m a little nervous, it’ll take me a while to get used to seeing myself that way, but… I’m all set, I want the full experience.”

The 30th season of Dancing with the Stars premiered on ABC in early 2005, and has been one of its mainstays ever since.

Tough competition: The singer also noted that after watching the performances of other artists, she also realized that ‘I have to work very hard’

The series was renewed for its upcoming 30th season last March, and its participants have been seen going to rehearsals in recent weeks.

The next episode will see several celebrities from the entertainment industry including JoJo Siwa, Matt James and Brian Austin Green.

The upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars is currently scheduled to premiere on September 20.