Mel Gibson, Elisha Cuthbert join cast of Josh Duhamel's heist thriller Bandit

Josh Duhamel’s heist thriller film Bandit has added actors Mel Gibson and Elisha Cuthbert to the cast.

In keeping with right-life occasions, the film will seemingly be helmed by Allan Ungar, recognized for steering the motion thriller Gridlocked, reported Range.

The script, penned by Kraig Wenman, is determined by author Robert Knuckle’s bestseller, The Flying Bandit, and interviews by journalist Ed Arnold with Gilbert Galvan Jr, an American who escaped from penal complicated and crossed into Canada, changing into a felony dubbed the Flying Bandit.

Galvan grow to be as soon as recognized for his disguises and planning of greater than 63 financial institution and jewellery heists, but it surely undoubtedly grow to be as soon as brazen productiveness that gained him notoriety.

Bandit will function Duhamel as Galvin profession felony (Duhamel) after he escapes from a US penal complicated and crosses the border into Canada, the construct apart he assumes a model novel identification.

After falling in admire and getting married, he claims to choose a job as a touring safety handbook, however his fearless crimes proceed.

After he turns to lifetime gangster Tommy (Gibson) for an funding, his profession turns into extra complicated and he will get embroiled in the perfect heist in Canadian historic previous, one which places him on the centre of a incorrect-country manhunt.

The film will seemingly be produced by Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions and Eric Gozlan of Goldrush Leisure.

Duhamel will seemingly be additionally govt producing alongside Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier of Highland Film Group.