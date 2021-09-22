Melbourne buildings damaged by earthquake in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck southeast Australia on Wednesday morning, damaging buildings and forcing hospitals to evacuate staff members and patients. This was an unusually large earthquake in a country less vulnerable to major earthquakes than neighboring countries.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a news conference from New York that there were no immediate reports of serious injuries or deaths, where he was attending the United Nations General Assembly.
According to Adam Pascal, chief scientist at the Seismology Research Center, it was the largest onshore earthquake in the state of Victoria in recorded history. And it was the largest land earthquake in the country since 2016, when a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Northern Territory, according to Geosciences Australia.
Walls of buildings collapsed after an earthquake struck Australia’s second largest city and Victoria’s capital Melbourne on Wednesday. It forced residents to flee apartments, smashed windows, left cracks in the streets and caused power outages.
Photos and videos shared widely on social media show a damaged building in Melbourne, with bricks strewn across the street.
The quake, which struck around 9:15 a.m., was felt as far away as South Australia, where a hospital evacuated staff members and patients; in New South Wales, where businesses were also evacuated; and in the Australian Capital Territory and Tasmania.
The geology agency said two smaller quakes were recorded at 9:30 am and 9:54 am. The epicenter of the quake was in Mansfield, a regional city in the state of Victoria, about 81 miles from the state capital Melbourne.
Small earthquakes are not uncommon in Australia, said Chris Elders, a structural geology specialist at Curtin University, “but what is very unusual is such a large earthquake and for it to be so close to the center of the population so that it is felt very widely. can go.”
Professor Elders said the earthquake in 2016 was far from the city center and was probably not registered with many Australians.
Australia sits in the middle of a tectonic plate, making it less vulnerable to major earthquakes than countries such as New Zealand and Indonesia.
An earthquake struck Melbourne on Wednesday as protests against the COVID lockdown and mandatory vaccination for the construction industry continued for the third day in a row. Demonstrations sometimes turn violent.
But the earthquake did nothing to stop construction workers from protesting in Victoria. In an anti-vaccination group chat on the messaging app Telegram, some protesters speculated that the authorities were plotting an earthquake to stop them.
“We need to be sure whether this is a real natural phenomenon,” said one user.
Due to the rarity of earthquakes in the country, some Australians said they had no idea at first what was happening, taking it to their home or to a moving truck they imagined.
“At first I thought it was a helicopter, because of the protests in the city for the past few days, helicopters have been circling my house,” said Olivia Nemtsas, 25, who lives in Melbourne. “Everything in the house was shaking. I was leaning against the bench, and it was moving too,” she said.
Laurie Blampied, 66, who manages a ski resort near the epicenter of the quake, said she was surprised by the duration and strength of the quake. He ran away from the building to be safe. The ski resort also closed to allow inspection for damage, before resuming operations after about an hour, Mr Blampied said.
In 1997, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Western Australia. In 1989, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Newcastle, a city about 75 miles north of Sydney, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than 120. The damage was estimated at $1 billion.
“This could be a very, very disturbing event for an earthquake of this nature,” Mr Morrison said from the United States. “Those are very rare events in Australia, and I’m sure people will be quite distressed or upset by this as a result.”
Meghan Dancy contributed reporting.
