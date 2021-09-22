Melbourne buildings damaged by earthquake in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck southeast Australia on Wednesday morning, damaging buildings and forcing hospitals to evacuate staff members and patients. This was an unusually large earthquake in a country less vulnerable to major earthquakes than neighboring countries.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a news conference from New York that there were no immediate reports of serious injuries or deaths, where he was attending the United Nations General Assembly.

According to Adam Pascal, chief scientist at the Seismology Research Center, it was the largest onshore earthquake in the state of Victoria in recorded history. And it was the largest land earthquake in the country since 2016, when a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Northern Territory, according to Geosciences Australia.

Walls of buildings collapsed after an earthquake struck Australia’s second largest city and Victoria’s capital Melbourne on Wednesday. It forced residents to flee apartments, smashed windows, left cracks in the streets and caused power outages.