Melvin Van Peebles, Champion of New Black Cinema, Dies at 89

Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, acclaimed as the godfather of modern black cinema and a pioneer in American independent films, died Tuesday at his Manhattan home. He was 89 years old.

His death was announced by his son Mario Van Peebles, actor and director.

A renaissance figure whose work spanned books, theater and music, Mr. Van Peebles is best known for his third feature film, “Sweet Sweetback’s Badass Song”, which received mixed reviews upon its 1971 release, sparking intense debate. ignited and became a national. Beat. The protagonist, Sweetback, starred in a sex show in a brothel, and the film featured explosive violence, explicit sex, and religious opposition to the white power structure. It was dedicated to “all the black brothers and sisters who have had enough man.”

Mr. Van Peebles’ independent legacy can be seen in some of the most notable black films of the past half century, from Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It” (1986) to Barry Jenkins’s “Moonlight” (2016). His death comes at a time when black storytelling has become increasingly prevalent in Hollywood.

“I didn’t even know I had a legacy,” he told The New York Times in 2010, when asked about his reputation and influence. “I do what I want to do.”