Melvin Van Peebles, Champion of New Black Cinema, Dies at 89
Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, acclaimed as the godfather of modern black cinema and a pioneer in American independent films, died Tuesday at his Manhattan home. He was 89 years old.
His death was announced by his son Mario Van Peebles, actor and director.
A renaissance figure whose work spanned books, theater and music, Mr. Van Peebles is best known for his third feature film, “Sweet Sweetback’s Badass Song”, which received mixed reviews upon its 1971 release, sparking intense debate. ignited and became a national. Beat. The protagonist, Sweetback, starred in a sex show in a brothel, and the film featured explosive violence, explicit sex, and religious opposition to the white power structure. It was dedicated to “all the black brothers and sisters who have had enough man.”
Mr. Van Peebles’ independent legacy can be seen in some of the most notable black films of the past half century, from Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It” (1986) to Barry Jenkins’s “Moonlight” (2016). His death comes at a time when black storytelling has become increasingly prevalent in Hollywood.
“I didn’t even know I had a legacy,” he told The New York Times in 2010, when asked about his reputation and influence. “I do what I want to do.”
Mr. Van Peebles not only wrote, directed, and scored “Sweet Sweetback” and played the lead; He even raised money to build it. The film demonstrated that a black director could convey a highly personal vision to a wider audience. “For the first time in cinematic history in America, a film speaks out of an unquestioning Black consciousness,” wrote Sam Washington in The Chicago Sun-Times.
In addition to making films, Mr. Van Peebles published novels in French as well as in English; wrote and produced two Broadway musicals together; and wrote and produced spoken word albums that many have called the progenitors of rap.
During his life he was also a cable-car driver in San Francisco, a painter in Mexico City, a street artist in Paris, a stock options trader in New York, navigator of an Air Force bomber, a postal worker. , a visual artist and, by his own account, a very successful gigolo.
Mr Van Peebles called himself “the Rosa Parks of black cinema”. Along with Gordon Parks, whose 1971 film “Shaft” lionized a black detective on a street, he was among the first black filmmakers to reach a wide general audience.
“Sweetback,” “Shaft” and several knockoffs released in the 1970s were a reaction to a new militancy among young urban black people. The film’s cast was predominantly black, and the music was predominantly funk and soul. Racial ups and downs of whites were common, as were sex, violence and criticism of capitalism and police brutality. Many people showed coldness. Some romantic outlaws.
Some critics complained that the genre perpetuated racist myths and stereotypes. After “Super Fly” – the story of a cocaine dealer directed by Mr. Parks’ son Gordon Jr. – was released in 1972, the term “blaxploitation” (a combination of “black” and “exploitation”) came into common use. The NAACP joined with other civil rights groups to form a coalition against blaxploitation.
In a 1972 interview with The New York Times Magazine, Mr Van Peebles said he was challenging the “false black images” that white people used to “confuse, extract and colonize our brains”. .
Melvin Van Peebles was born on August 21, 1932, on the south side of Chicago. Van was originally his middle name; He later made it a part of his last name.
The son of a tailor, he grew up in Phoenix, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. He attended the historically black West Virginia State College (now the University) before transferring to Ohio Wesleyan University, where he joined ROTC and majored in English literature.
After graduating in 1954 at the age of 20, he joined the Air Force, becoming a navigator on a B-47 bomber for three years. While in service he married Maria Marx, a German actress.
Mr. Van Peebles could not be hired by a commercial airline after his vacation, so the newlyweds moved to Mexico City, where their son Mario was born. They later had a daughter, Megan, who died in 2006. Besides Mario, they have another son, Max; one daughter, Marguerite Van Peebles; and 11 grandchildren.
Mr. Van Peebles painted paintings in Mexico before moving to San Francisco, where he worked at the post office and drove the cable car. The cable car experience inspired his first book, “The Big Heart” (1957).
He made several short films in San Francisco, then moved to Hollywood to pursue his cinematic dream. But there he got a job only as a lift operator.
While immigrating to the Netherlands, he studied astronomy – a personal attraction – at the University of Amsterdam and starred in the Dutch National Theatre. Their marriage ended in divorce, and he moved to Paris. He sang for coins outside theaters, wrote magazine articles about crime, and helped edit a humorous magazine. He lived, he later recalled, on $600 a year.
Mr. Van Peebles told People magazine in 1982 that he made up for this meager income by associating himself with wealthy women. “I had one lady for each day of the week,” he said. “I only had to worry about giving outside my back.”
He wrote five novels and short stories which were published in French. Several novels were also published in English, one of them being “A Bear for the FBI” (1968). Martin Levine, reviewing it in The Times, praised it for “whisting brilliantly through memories of Chicago childhood” like the author.
After discovering that French cultural authorities financed films based on works written in French, Mr van Peebles decided to adapt his novel “La Permission” into the film “The Story of a Three-Day Pass” (1967). won the subsidy. It told about a black soldier being harassed by his white comrades for having a white girlfriend.
The film premiered at the 1967 San Francisco Film Festival, where it won a Critics’ Choice Award. Columbia Pictures then hired him to direct “Watermelan Man” (1970), a satirical comedy about a white bigot, played by Godfrey Cambridge, who turns into a black man.
Columbia wanted Mr. Van Peebles to shoot alternate endings – one in which the protagonist turns out to be a black terrorist, and another in which he discovers it was all a dream. Mr Van Peebles said he “forgot” to shoot the other end.
Disliking working for a studio, he decided to become an independent filmmaker. To make “Sweetback” for $500,000, he combined his $70,000 savings with loans, used a non-federal team, and persuaded a film lab to extend his credits.
The film’s plot concerns a man who attacks two devious police officers and then flees as a fugitive to Mexico, vowing to return and “collect some dues.” Only two theaters, in Detroit and Atlanta, would show the film at first, but it caught fire and overtook “Love Story” by several weeks. Its US box office surpassed $15 million (about $100 million in today’s money), a bonus for an independent film at the time.
The success of the film enabled Mr. Van Peebles to stage a musical on Broadway in 1971, which he wrote, “Is Not Supported to Die a Natural Death”, with an initial personal investment of $150,000. The show was largely a dramatization of several albums he made in the late 1960s, which have been called the forerunners of rap music, as his words were spoken rather than sung, and his themes addressed the inner lives of the underprivileged. did. Junkies, prostitutes and crooked cops told their stories.
Advance sales were almost zero and reviews were low, so Mr. Van Peebles personally promoted the show to Black churches and fraternity groups within a 200-mile radius. Their members had come by bus load.
The success of “Natural Death” prompted him to open a second show on Broadway, which he wrote in May 1972, “Don’t Play Us Cheap!”. Starting a new production so late in the season—not to mention grazing two Broadway ventures at once—was called madness. But both made money.
The new show was as carefree as the first one was, and received rave reviews. Clive Barnes of The Times called it “a huge, flamboyant show with a great heart”. It was turned into a film in 1973.
Mr Van Peebles received Tony Award nominations for Best Book and Best Original Score for “Ain’t Supported to Die a Natural Death”, as well as a Drama Desk Award for Most Promising Book. “Don’t play us cheap!” brought him a Tony nomination for Best Book.
A revival of “Natural Death” in collaboration with Mario Van Peebles and directed by Kenny Lyons is set to open on Broadway next year.
Mr. Van Peebles has acted in films and on television and sometimes for direction, sometimes in collaboration with his son Mario. The Manhattan Gallery exhibited the paintings and mixed media works he had created. He wrote off-Broadway plays. He started a band called Melvin Van Peebles Wide Laxative.
His business acumen drew almost as much commentary as his artistic gifts. They once called themselves a “one-person group”.
In the mid-1980s, Mr. Van Peebles was one of the few black options traders on the American Stock Exchange — “trading as usual,” he said. He wrote a book about it: “Bold Money: How to Get Rich in the Options Market” (1986).
In his 80s, Mr. Van Peebles – who was easily recognizable by his flowing white beard and rarely without a cigar, sometimes without a lit cigar – still ran for exercise five times a week. and looked irritable as ever. He joked that he would not get recognition for his work until he became more vulnerable.
“I’m a little dangerous right now,” he said in 2013. “I intend to remain dangerous.”
Jordan Allen contributed reporting.
