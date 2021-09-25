Members of Congress Urge Biden to Intervene at Rikers as de Blasio Plans Visit
A group of Congressional Democrats from New York called on President Biden on Friday to use federal resources to address the crisis on Rikers Island, expressing a lack of confidence in the city’s ability to restore order to the prison complex.
The letter was coordinated by Representative Richie Torres and, as of Friday afternoon, signed by a dozen other lawmakers, most of them representing parts of New York City. It said the situation in Rikers Island, where 11 detained people have died this year, was a humanitarian crisis that threatened the civil rights of more than 5,000 people living there.
Soon after news of the letter surfaced, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that he would be visiting Rikers Island next week. Many MPs of the state have asked him to see the situation there himself. This visit will be his first visit after June 2017.
Mr Torres said in an interview that the situation had worsened due to severe mismanagement of the campus during COVID-19, exacerbated by a crisis of absenteeism among the facility’s corrections officers.
About 2,000 uniformed officers call the sick or are otherwise absent on a daily basis, leaving detained people without immediate medical or mental health care, and delaying the delivery of basic necessities such as food and water.
“The city cannot be trusted to manage Rikers Island on its own,” Mr Torres said, noting that city leaders have not yet acknowledged the situation as a humanitarian crisis. Mr Torres said he expected a response from Mr Biden by next week.
“Rickers Island is fast becoming a death sentence for people who have never been prosecuted, let alone convicted of a crime,” Mr Torres said. “If this isn’t a civil rights violation that warrants a federal investigation, I’m not sure what will.”
The Congressional letter, first reported by NY1, said an emergency plan issued last week by Mr. de Blasio did not represent the kind of direct intervention that was clearly needed to mitigate the crisis.
Asked during a radio interview why he decided to go to Rikers, Mr. de Blasio said, “I think it’s time,” adding that he was now going to the prison complex that a solution would be “worked out”. moving forward”.
In another development on Friday, an emergency hearing was called in federal court in Manhattan to discuss the possible release of detainees as well as safeguards that could be implemented to ease the prison crisis.
The hearing involved the parties to a civil rights lawsuit that was brought against the city and focused on what the plaintiffs said was widespread misconduct at Rikers. A 2015 settlement in the case led to the appointment of a federal monitor, whose team has been providing regular updates to the court on Rikers’ terms.
These reports have become even more alarming in recent months, as the situation on the prison premises has worsened, leading to Friday’s hearing. During the hearing, the monitor, Steve J. Martin, said he had recently reviewed an incident in which officers who were actively six feet away from the hanged person failed to intervene or even intervened. That he failed to accept what was happening. The outcome of the incident was not immediately clear.
Mr Martin said the authorities’ failure to intervene promptly in such matters was “in my experience, unprecedented.”
At the hearing, lawyers for a civil rights group that is a plaintiff in the case and prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan — which is a party to the settlement — called for years of delay in fixing chronic problems in the city. Expressed impatience with the prison complex. He urged a federal judge to order immediate action to address the security loophole.
“The administration in this city has consistently been unable to do the things the monitor is saying needs to be done to implement the relief,” said Mary Lynn Verlavas, director of the Prisoners Rights Project at the Legal Aid Society. “It’s clear that monitor recommendations alone don’t work, don’t work. We have five years to show it.”
An attorney for the city, Kimberly Joyce, detailed measures he said the Department of Corrections and the city were taking to address the security crisis, including repairing 500 doors, restricting outside contractors to oversee mail, and new This included adding medical and intake facilities. on the island.
Ms Joyce also said the city would work with the state of New York to amend a law that could be employed by the city’s Department of Corrections. The change would allow the city to hire private employees to work in certain positions at Rikers.
The proposal received a furious response from a union representing corrections officials, which said in a statement that the plan was “reckless”.
“The poorly trained and inadequately scrutinized private guards assigned to Rikers will only pour gasoline into this hell,” said Benny Bossio Jr., head of the Correction Officers Benevolent Association.
A key point was Mr Martin’s recommendation that the city bring in an outside correctional security consultant to intervene at the facility. Ms Joyce expressed apprehension about such a move, while Ms Verlavas said an outside consultant should have authority over the department.
Jeffrey Powell, a federal prosecutor, cited “longstanding non-compliance” by the city in the terms of the settlement, saying it was clear that the Monitor had “lost faith” in the department.
“Bring some outside aid,” said Mr. Powell. “It’s long overdue.”
Laura Taylor Swain, a US district judge, issued no order and instead asked the parties to file briefs in the coming days.
At the end of the hearing, Mr. Martin said that although the city had taken some steps over the years to address the problems in Rikers, the Department of Corrections had not dealt with the leadership vacuum on the prison complex.
“I haven’t heard a single concrete response from the Department of Corrections to date on how they’re going to address these urgent security issues,” Martin said. “Nothing. It must come from the monitor that speaks for itself about leadership.”
Eliza Shapiro And Emma Fitzsimmons Contributed reporting.
#Members #Congress #Urge #Biden #Intervene #Rikers #Blasio #Plans #Visit
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.