Members of Congress Urge Biden to Intervene at Rikers as de Blasio Plans Visit

In another development on Friday, an emergency hearing was called in federal court in Manhattan to discuss the possible release of detainees as well as safeguards that could be implemented to ease the prison crisis.

The hearing involved the parties to a civil rights lawsuit that was brought against the city and focused on what the plaintiffs said was widespread misconduct at Rikers. A 2015 settlement in the case led to the appointment of a federal monitor, whose team has been providing regular updates to the court on Rikers’ terms.

These reports have become even more alarming in recent months, as the situation on the prison premises has worsened, leading to Friday’s hearing. During the hearing, the monitor, Steve J. Martin, said he had recently reviewed an incident in which officers who were actively six feet away from the hanged person failed to intervene or even intervened. That he failed to accept what was happening. The outcome of the incident was not immediately clear.

Mr Martin said the authorities’ failure to intervene promptly in such matters was “in my experience, unprecedented.”

At the hearing, lawyers for a civil rights group that is a plaintiff in the case and prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan — which is a party to the settlement — called for years of delay in fixing chronic problems in the city. Expressed impatience with the prison complex. He urged a federal judge to order immediate action to address the security loophole.

“The administration in this city has consistently been unable to do the things the monitor is saying needs to be done to implement the relief,” said Mary Lynn Verlavas, director of the Prisoners Rights Project at the Legal Aid Society. “It’s clear that monitor recommendations alone don’t work, don’t work. We have five years to show it.”

An attorney for the city, Kimberly Joyce, detailed measures he said the Department of Corrections and the city were taking to address the security crisis, including repairing 500 doors, restricting outside contractors to oversee mail, and new This included adding medical and intake facilities. on the island.