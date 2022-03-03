World

Members of the Ukrainian Church in East Village gather to pray, raise money for soldiers fighting in Ukraine

14 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Members of the Ukrainian Church in East Village gather to pray, raise money for soldiers fighting in Ukraine
Written by admin
Members of the Ukrainian Church in East Village gather to pray, raise money for soldiers fighting in Ukraine

Members of the Ukrainian Church in East Village gather to pray, raise money for soldiers fighting in Ukraine

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) — Hundreds gathered in St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church in the East Village Wednesday night.

Parishioners came together to sing and to pray and to inspire one another while the war in Ukraine continues.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul was among the worshippers.

“Slava Ukraini,” Hochul said. “We stand with Ukraine! God bless the people of Ukraine!”

One parishioner was on the verge of tears.

“I will cry home,” Nataliya Yezesky said. “I will cry when I pray but not now because this is my battle I’m fighting. Everyone is threatened right now and I’m a soldier so that’s not the place to cry. I’ll cry later.”

The church has become a focal point for the humanitarian effort by raising funds for everything from food and clothing to medical supplies

They’ve even helped raise money for body armor for medics in the warzone.

RELATED | How you can help local organizations support Ukrainians after Russia’s attack

The fate of Ukraine is uncertain, but 5,000 miles away here in New York City, Ukrainians are keeping their faith.

And with faith there is hope and with hope there is strength. It is what’s holding this community together.

Stefan Szkafarowsky is a singer at the Metropolitan Opera and came to show support for the Ukrainian community.

“Being here, I feel it brings everyone more together,” Szkafarowsky said. “It gives a lot of hope, a lot of hope that Ukraine will be triumphant in this. It will, yes. I believe it. Seriously.”

READ Also  Rock Hill Bakehouse puts cafe on pause

———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Members #Ukrainian #Church #East #Village #gather #pray #raise #money #soldiers #fighting #Ukraine

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  House January 6 committee recommends contempt charges against Mark Meadows

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment