Meme Generator Free 4.6068 APK for Android – Download
create funny memes and share them with your friends.
Screenshots:
More about Meme Generator Free
With Meme Generator, you can create the funniest memes and share them with your friends through your favorite apps. The meme editor in Meme Generator Free is a comprehensive one: it doesn’t only let you choose an image and write the text, it also lets you move the text box anywhere on the image, and change the text’s color and font. You can even insert and use your own images.
Features of Meme Generator:
- More than 1000 high-quality meme templates with lots of example captions.
- Multiple meme categories.
- Custom meme support makes it possible to use any picture from your device.
- Weekly content updates.
- Create a list of your favorite memes.
- Share the meme with your friends via Facebook, Twitter, E-mail,…
- Adjust the text color and size.
- Generate your own Breaking News memes.
- Share memes through any app on your device or save them to your gallery.
- Quick scroll and optional grid view for individual categories.
- Combine multiple saved memes into one multi panel meme.
- Add borders to any image you want.
- Ability to crop images to fit different formats.
- New memes are added regularly.
- Favorite memes feature allows you to create your own list of favorite memes.
- No watermarks on images.
- Your privacy is our top priority – Meme Generator does NOT automatically upload any meme you create or import.
Operating System: Android
Price: Free
Technical file information
-
- Package name:
- com.zombodroid.MemeGenerator
-
- Version:
- 4.6068 (46068)
-
- File size:
- 70.9 MB
-
- Updated:
- June 29, 2021
-
- Minimum Android version:
- Android 5.0 (Lollipop, API 21)
-
- Screen DPI:
- nodpi
-
- Architecture:
- universal
-
- MD5:
- aa2cb892104d9b49329309272e511021
-
- SHA1:
- 539d0977d28fa82f07ab38bf7afbb08f8f720b98
Older Versions of Meme Generator:
What’s new in this version of Meme Generator?
New memes:
- Bobby Hill Out Of Body Experience
- Roller Coaster Dad
- That’s The Neat Part, You Don’t
- IQ Bell Curve
#Meme #Generator #Free #APK #Android #Download
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.