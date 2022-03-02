Memes made on Bobby Deol actor apologized to Aishwarya Rai, know the whole matter

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol recently shared a video on his Twitter handle. Actually, for the past few days, many memes are being made on Bobby. Some videos are also going viral, in which there are chunks of some of his old films. The actor himself shared the video and said that he “really laughed” when he saw these memes. In the beginning of the video, there is a scene from the film of Bobby Deol’s early days, in which he is seen wearing AirPods. Responding to this, Bobby said, ‘Look, I have always been ahead of time. Also, I think I should have patented them.”

Bobby and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are shown further in the video. This scene of her is from the movie ‘Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya’. In which Bobby is seen doing RT PCR test in Aishwarya’s nose. It was written for Bobby Deol that he had predicted the RT-PCR test in the 90s itself. To this Bobby laughed and said, “Sorry Aishwarya, but Bobby got ‘Swooby’. After this video went viral, Bobby says that it is his hobby to inspire people.



Girlfriend congratulates Tiger Shroff like this: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is known for his tremendous acting and stunts in the industry. In Bollywood, he has worked in many films till now. Today i.e. on March 2, he is celebrating his 32nd birthday. Meanwhile, his girlfriend Disha Patani has congratulated him on his birthday in a special way. The actress has shared a video of Tiger Shroff on social media, which is becoming quite viral. Disha Patani has shared the actor’s video on Instagram account. In this video, Tiger Shroff can be seen giving a sweet smile. Disha Patani wrote in the caption with this video, ‘Happy birthday my best friend, thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hard work and most beautiful soul, you are beautiful Tiger Shroff.



Pictures of Sana Kapoor’s Mehndi Viral: Sana Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood stars Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur, is all set to tie the knot with Mayank Pahwa, son of actresses Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa. This grand wedding is taking place in Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday. In such a situation, the turmeric and mehendi rituals of the couple took place on Tuesday. Actor Vivaan Shah, who has featured in films like “Happy New Year” and “Bombay Velvet”, shared a video of Mayank and his cousin Sana’s pre-wedding celebrations. In the video, the soon-to-be bride and groom are being welcomed on the beat of the dhol. Dressed in a pink traditional outfit, Sana is seen shaking the hands of the guests at her wedding ceremony and Mayank is standing beside her holding her hand. This inside video of wedding rituals is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Supriya Pathak and her sister Ratna Shah Pathak performed a scintillating dance on the song “Mathe Te Chamak” at the Mehndi ceremony. During this, there was a lot of fun in the women’s music on the beats of the dholak. On the other hand, Mira Kapoor had dressed up in a very beautiful way for Sana’s Mehndi function and she has also shared many of her pictures with the fans. Let us tell you that Sana Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in Vikas Bahl’s 2015 film Shaandaar along with her father Pankaj Kapoor and brother Shahid Kapoor. In which Alia Bhatt was also in the lead role.

Shahrukh’s film teaser release: The release date of Shahrukh Khan’s most awaited film ‘Pathan’ has been announced today. The release date has been announced along with the teaser. The film is releasing in theaters on 25 January 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film will be released in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. In the teaser video, John and Deepika can be seen introducing the film. Shahrukh Khan can also be seen at the end of the video, in which Shahrukh is asking his fans to wait a little longer. The video has been announced by director Siddharth Anand himself.

Trailer release of Sunny Leone’s web series: The trailer of Baby Doll Sunny Leone’s spy web series ‘Anamika’ has been released and she is seen doing tremendous action in the trailer. This web series of Sunny will be released on OTT platform MX Player, in which Sunny is playing the main character. This is a spy-thriller web series, in which Sunny’s character is that of a rebel spy agent, whose agency is in pursuit.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, this series will be streamed on MX Player on March 10. The trailer of the series was released on Tuesday. It is shown in the trailer that Sunny’s character Anamika has lost her memory and does not remember anything about her past life. All she remembers is that 3 years ago Dr. Prashant saved her from a horrific accident and not only gave her a place in her home and her heart, but also gave her a name.