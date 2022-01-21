Memphis’ Penny Hardaway rails against media’s ‘stupid f—ing questions’ following SMU loss

Memphis’ Penny Hardaway rails against media’s ‘silly f—ing questions’ following SMU loss



Memphis males’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway had it with reporters on Thursday and unleashed an expletive-laced tirade throughout his postgame press convention.

The Tigers misplaced to SMU 70-62. With Memphis having one of many prime recruiting lessons coming into the 2021-22 season, it constructed the hype for the season. Memphis was ranked as excessive as No. 9 within the AP ballot earlier this season however has fully fallen out of the High 25 after beginning the season 9-8.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Frustrations boiled over Thursday evening after dropping to the Mustangs.

“Cease asking me silly f—ing query,” stated Hardaway, who beforehand starred within the NBA for the Orlando Magic.

“We do not have our full roster. Y’all know we do not have our full roster. … I’m teaching actually laborious, my boys are taking part in actually laborious, I’m not embarrassed about nothing,” he stated. “We’ve got 4 freshmen beginning, y’all have to act prefer it. Act like we acquired 17- and 18- and 19-year-olds out right here attempting to learn to play against 22-, 23- and 24-year-old guys.

JOHNNY JUZANG SCORES 28 AS NO. 9 UCLA HOLDS OFF SKIDDING UTAH

“Come on, man. Cease disrespecting me, bro. Like, don’t do this. I work too f—ing laborious. I work means too laborious for that. Y’all write all these bulls— articles about me and all I do is figure. We acquired younger youngsters on the ground. They acquired younger youngsters on the ground.”

In keeping with 247 Sports activities, the Tigers had the highest 2021 recruiting class. Memphis had two five-start commits and two four-star commits. The hype was palpable.

Memphis may nonetheless sneak into the NCAA Event, however even with a number of 20-win seasons in recent times, the Tigers haven’t made the massive dance since 2014.

The Related Press contributed to this report.