Menace, as a Political Tool, Enters the Republican Mainstream



Even after corporations and donors swore to stop donations to the GOP in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack, Republicans pushed Democrats back this year. And he did better than expected in this month’s election by winning the Virginia governorship, winning disappointing suburban contests and surprisingly strong performances in New Jersey.

Yet violent talk has turned into real violence in large and small ways. School board members and public health officials have faced a wave of intimidation, prompting hundreds of people to resign. A recent Reuters investigation documented about 800 threatening messages to election officials in 12 states.

And according to Capitol Police, threats against members of Congress have increased by 107 percent compared to the same period in 2020. MPs have been harassed at airports, their homes have been targeted and family members have been threatened. Some have spent thousands of dollars on personal security.

“As long as you’re in it, you don’t understand how horrible it is,” said Debbie Dingle, a Michigan Democrat, who praised Republican colleague Fred Upton for publicly sharing some of the threats he received. After voting to pass the Infrastructure Bill. (Mr Upton’s office did not respond to a request for comment.)

Ms. Dingle, who said she was threatened with deadly weapons outside her home by men after Tucker Carlson slandered her on her Fox News show last year, shared a small sample of the hundreds of unholy threats she made. .

“They should try to betray you,” shouted a caller in a long, graphic voice mail message. “I hope your family dies before you. I pray to God that if you have any children, they will die in your mouth. ”

Bradford Fitch, president of the Congressional Management Foundation, which advises legislators on issues such as running their offices and communicating with constituents, said he now appeals to members not to hold open public meetings, a pre-colonial American tradition, for security reasons. He said politics had become “too crude and radioactive”.