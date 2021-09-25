Meng’s release could ease tensions between the US and China
The deal to release Meng Wanzhou could ease a complicated conflict in US-China relations.
President Donald J. Trump has taken an aggressively hostile stance toward China, blaming Beijing for unfair trade policies, blaming it for the coronavirus pandemic, blocking Chinese technology companies from the lucrative US market and imposing heavy tariffs on Chinese exports. The Trump administration also accused Huawei of stealing technology from its Western rivals.
Since coming to power, President Biden has also taken a tough stand on China. He has sought to position the United States as a democratic counterpoint to the authoritarian country, emphasizing the importance of the West being independent from Chinese technology companies such as Huawei, the maker of next-generation communications networks.
But US officials have also sought a common ground in areas such as climate change and now the Huawei deal.
In his first conversation in seven months, Mr Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping in early September, expressing concern over China’s cyber activities, arguing that leaders of the world’s two largest economies should work together on measures. to resolve their differences. To address global warming. The leaders spoke only for the second time since Mr Biden’s inauguration, a measure of rising tensions between the two countries as they seek to reduce each other’s global influence.
The Huawei case has deeply undermined China’s perceptions in Canada, which has become the center of Huawei’s research and development work and also hosts a large number of Chinese students. China is Canada’s second largest trading partner after the United States.
According to a May study by the Angus Reed Institute, a leading polling company, only 14 percent of Canadians have a favorable view of China. Most respondents said China’s freeing of two Canadians detained soon after Ms Meng’s arrest was a necessary condition for improving relations.
Gordon Holden, emeritus director of the China Institute at the University of Alberta, cautioned that Ms Meng’s release will not fundamentally shift Canada-China relations in the short term. But he said it could help foster a form of healing, particularly by strengthening the close economic and educational ties between the two countries.
“With Canada flying closer to the United States when it comes to China, a lot will depend on the approach of the Biden administration,” he said. “China has no interest in prolonging Canada’s plight, but it will take years for things to recover.”
