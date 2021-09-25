Meng’s release could ease tensions between the US and China

The deal to release Meng Wanzhou could ease a complicated conflict in US-China relations.

President Donald J. Trump has taken an aggressively hostile stance toward China, blaming Beijing for unfair trade policies, blaming it for the coronavirus pandemic, blocking Chinese technology companies from the lucrative US market and imposing heavy tariffs on Chinese exports. The Trump administration also accused Huawei of stealing technology from its Western rivals.

Since coming to power, President Biden has also taken a tough stand on China. He has sought to position the United States as a democratic counterpoint to the authoritarian country, emphasizing the importance of the West being independent from Chinese technology companies such as Huawei, the maker of next-generation communications networks.

But US officials have also sought a common ground in areas such as climate change and now the Huawei deal.

In his first conversation in seven months, Mr Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping in early September, expressing concern over China’s cyber activities, arguing that leaders of the world’s two largest economies should work together on measures. to resolve their differences. To address global warming. The leaders spoke only for the second time since Mr Biden’s inauguration, a measure of rising tensions between the two countries as they seek to reduce each other’s global influence.