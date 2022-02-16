World

Men’s Hockey Highlights From Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Men’s Hockey Highlights From Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Men’s Hockey Highlights From Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock

Men’s Hockey Highlights From Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock

GettyImages 1370865898

Team USA suffered an upset loss in the men’s hockey quarterfinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, losing to Slovakia 3-2 in a shootout.

It was a difficult moment for the players, none of whom were even supposed to be in Beijing for the tournament anyway.  It took the NHL electing to not send its players for this unique group of teenagers and ex-NHL “has-beens” to be formed.

That’s why the veterans on the team took this loss a bit harder than most. While the young college hockey prospects have the hopes of playing in the NHL and possibly getting back to the Olympics, this was the one, unique chance the older players got to represent the red, white and blue.

“We got a lot of young talent. They’ve got a great future there,” Miele said. “Us older guys, this was a big moment for us.”

Despite the all-too-soon end, it was still a big Olympics for the USA squad — and for their rivals, some of whom continue into the later rounds of the competition.

See some of the top highlights from the men’s hockey quarterfinals in Beijing below.

Slovakia stuns U.S. men in quarterfinal hockey matchup

Contents hide
1 Slovakia stuns U.S. men in quarterfinal hockey matchup
2 Sweden books ticket to men’s semis with win over Canada
3 Finland crushes Switzerland in men’s ice hockey quarterfinal
4 ROC defeats Denmark, moves on to men’s hockey semifinals

Slovakia pulled off a massive upset in the men’s hockey quarterfinal, taking down the U.S. to advance to the semis at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

READ Also  Former Rep. Max Rose claims US is the 'Saudi Arabia of White supremacist ideology'

Sweden books ticket to men’s semis with win over Canada

After a slow start, Sweden’s men’s hockey team rolled to a 2-0 quarterfinal win over Canada to advance to the semifinals, where they’ll face Slovakia for a shot at the Gold Medal Game.

Finland crushes Switzerland in men’s ice hockey quarterfinal

Despite Switzerland’s power plays, Finland takes an early lead in the men’s ice hockey game, ultimately winning 5-1.

ROC defeats Denmark, moves on to men’s hockey semifinals

The ROC’s men’s hockey team took down Denmark in the quarterfinals, earning them a trip to the semifinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

#Mens #Hockey #Highlights #Winter #Olympics #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Embattled Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg backpedals on controversial soft-on-crime policies

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment