Men’s Hockey Highlights From Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock





Team USA suffered an upset loss in the men’s hockey quarterfinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, losing to Slovakia 3-2 in a shootout.

It was a difficult moment for the players, none of whom were even supposed to be in Beijing for the tournament anyway. It took the NHL electing to not send its players for this unique group of teenagers and ex-NHL “has-beens” to be formed.

That’s why the veterans on the team took this loss a bit harder than most. While the young college hockey prospects have the hopes of playing in the NHL and possibly getting back to the Olympics, this was the one, unique chance the older players got to represent the red, white and blue.

“We got a lot of young talent. They’ve got a great future there,” Miele said. “Us older guys, this was a big moment for us.”

Despite the all-too-soon end, it was still a big Olympics for the USA squad — and for their rivals, some of whom continue into the later rounds of the competition.

See some of the top highlights from the men’s hockey quarterfinals in Beijing below.

Slovakia stuns U.S. men in quarterfinal hockey matchup

Slovakia pulled off a massive upset in the men’s hockey quarterfinal, taking down the U.S. to advance to the semis at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Sweden books ticket to men’s semis with win over Canada

After a slow start, Sweden’s men’s hockey team rolled to a 2-0 quarterfinal win over Canada to advance to the semifinals, where they’ll face Slovakia for a shot at the Gold Medal Game.

Finland crushes Switzerland in men’s ice hockey quarterfinal

Despite Switzerland’s power plays, Finland takes an early lead in the men’s ice hockey game, ultimately winning 5-1.

ROC defeats Denmark, moves on to men’s hockey semifinals

The ROC’s men’s hockey team took down Denmark in the quarterfinals, earning them a trip to the semifinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics.