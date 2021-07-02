Mercari 6.153.2 APK for Android – Download



Mercari is an app that you can use to easily buy and sell hundreds of products. It’s the perfect place to go to declutter or find your new look. The app allows you to set up your online stall, sell things you make or own, and ship them to individual buyers.

Features of Mercari:

This app’s simple interface makes it easy to find interesting products and offer your products to other users. You can set a starting price for each of your items. Along the same lines, other users will also post their prices, so you can easily see how much each item costs. The searching tool you can use to find interesting products. Mercari works in this line, offering an agile and easy-to-use platform for buying and selling among users. The app features a messaging system to allow buyers and sellers to communicate, and a rating system to help foster a trustworthy community. It provides the main payment methods you’d expect: credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal. Try another app as well as Lazada.

Listing is easy:

Take a few photos, add a description, and tap the list. Listing an item will always be free. Once your ID is verified, you can get paid in minutes with Instant Pay.

Buy or sell items of any category:

The operation of this application is based on the following basic concepts. Buy or sell almost anything. Add items with a single photo. Buyer and seller do not need to see each other. You can also sell items with Mercari. To get started, just enter some basic product information and starting price. Sell, send and collect. More than 100,000 items are divided into categories such as fashion for men, women, and children, household items, electronics, sports, and toys. Browse through all kinds of products and sell your items with the app Mercari.

Mercari is a great app for android. Download APK and open it using your favorite File manager and install by tapping on the file name. If the installation does not start then you need to enable unknown sources from your Android settings. If you want to know more about Mercari than you may visit the official website for more information.