Mercedes Benz controversial ad triggered debate among chinese social media

Chinese citizens have raised their objection to the inclusion of a model with a slanted eye in the advertisement of luxury car maker Mercedes Benz. After which the advertisement of Mercedes-Benz was taken down from the social media platform Weibo.

According to the Global Times, the government mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China, Mercedes-Benz’s video ad was released on December 25 from their official Weibo account. In this, the company used male and female models to promote its product among the customers. But the female model’s eyes were slanting in this. After the release of this advertisement, Chinese citizens started expressing their objection to it. According to Chinese citizens, the make-up of the female model in the ad reflected the Western stereotypes about Asians.

According to the Chinese newspaper, about millions of people objected to the controversial advertisement of Mercedes Benz. One user wrote that is there any beauty in this makeup. At the same time, a user wrote that no Chinese person would think that this beauty is attractive. Apart from this, many people expressed their objection to the way Asian people were shown in the advertisement of the car company.

The ad was taken down from the company’s official Weibo account after people raised objections. However, so far no statement has been issued by Mercedes-Benz regarding this. It is worth noting that earlier an advertisement of Chinese snacks company Three Squirrels had also landed in controversies in the past. It also featured a Chinese model with a slanting eye. People had raised objections about this advertisement as well.

That ad was also removed after several people complained. The Chinese snacks company shared a post regarding this on its Weibo account, saying that this ad was shot in 2019 and they did not intend to misrepresent any Chinese person. However, many times before this, Chinese citizens have objected to the advertisements of many companies. French fashion company Dior also faced criticism for its advertising. In this a photo taken by a Chinese photographer was used.