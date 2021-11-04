Merchants should worship their books of account with this method, check if they do not make these mistakes.

People take special care of the auspicious time for worshiping on the day of Diwali. Apart from the auspicious time on this day, the right method of worshiping Mahalakshmi also leaves its effect on the results of the worship. Please tell that on this day traders should worship in their establishments in the right way. So that their business will be successful.

Merchants worship books: Traders worship the scales, weights and bookkeeping of their establishments on the day of Diwali, which is celebrated on Kartik Amavasya. It is considered auspicious to worship Kuber, the god of wealth, along with the worship of Ganesh-Lakshmi on this day. According to the belief, the new year of traders begins on the day of Diwali. In such a situation, there is more importance of bookkeeping worship and its correct method.

As a belief, by worshiping the books on the day of Diwali, the grace of Goddess Lakshmi remains and poverty does not enter the house. Bookkeeping is very important for traders, in such a situation it should be worshiped only in auspicious time.

Worship like this: In new account books, make a swastika sign with red sandalwood or kumkum and write Shri Ganeshaya Namah on it. While worshiping it, take a new bag and place five bales of turmeric, Akshat, Kamalgatta, Durga, Coriander and Dakshina and make a swastika sign in the bag. After this, meditate on Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of learning.

Light a Panchmukhi lamp: Where the businessmen have installed Navagraha Yantra, keep a coin of rupee, gold or silver. Keep the idol of Ganesh-Lakshmi ji made of clay at the same place. If there is a metal idol, consider it as the real form of God, bathe it with milk, curd and Gangajal and adorn it with sandalwood. In the correct method of worship, a Panchmukhi lamp of ghee or oil should be lit on the right side of the idol. This gives good growth in business.