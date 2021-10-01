Merck says it has first effective antiviral pill for covid
Drugmaker Merck said on Friday it would seek authorization for the first antiviral pill for COVID-19 after its drug, known as mollupiravir, was shown in clinical trials to help people at high risk get hospitalized. The risk of being admitted or dying can be halved. early in their transition.
The treatment could become the first in a wave of antiviral pill products, which experts say could offer a powerful new tool in efforts to tame the pandemic, as they continue to be widely used in the United States. Antibodies can reach more people than they can treat. Similar patients.
“I think this will translate into thousands of lives being saved around the world, where monoclonal antibodies have little access, and in this country as well,” said Dr. Robert Schafer, an infectious disease specialist and specialist in antiviral therapy at Stanford University.
Results from a late-stage study of two other antiviral pills, one developed by Pfizer and the other by Aetia Pharmaceuticals and Roche, are expected within the next few months.
The Merck drug, which is designed to prevent the coronavirus from repeating, is to be taken as four capsules twice a day for five days.
Merck said an independent board of experts monitoring its study data had recommended that its trial be stopped early because the drug’s benefit to patients has proven to be so reassuring. The company said the Food and Drug Administration agreed with that decision.
For the research, Monitor looked at data in early August, when the study enrolled 775 volunteers in the United States and abroad. For volunteers who received the drug, the risk of hospitalization or death fell 50 percent, compared with those who received placebo pills, without any side effects, Merck said in a news release announcing the findings.
Seven percent of the volunteers in the group were hospitalized, and none of them died, compared to a 14 percent rate of hospitalization and death — including eight deaths — in the group that received the placebo.
The efficacy of the Merck pill was lower than that of monoclonal antibody treatments, which mimic the antibodies that the immune system naturally produces when fighting the virus. Those drugs have been in high demand recently, but they are expensive, usually given intravenously, and have proven cumbersome and laborious to administer to hospitals and clinics. Studies have shown that they reduce hospitalization and death by 70 to 85 percent in similar high-risk COVID patients.
Still, Angela Rasmussen, a virologist and research scientist at the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Organization at the University of Saskatchewan, said antiviral pills could have a greater impact as they reach more people.
“If this is sustained on a population scale,” she said, “it’s going to translate to a potentially huge number of lives saved with this drug,” adding, “it probably won’t do the same number as monoclonal.” Antibodies, but it’s still going to be huge. “
The federal government has placed advance orders for 1.7 million courses of Merck’s drug at a cost of about $700 per patient. This is about a third of the current cost of a monoclonal antibody treatment.
Merck — which is developing the pill with its partner Miami’s Ridgeback Biotherapeutics — hasn’t said for which patients it plans to ask the FDA to approve the drug.
It may initially be approved for a limited group of patients who are eligible to receive monoclonal antibody treatment: possibly older people and those with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for worse outcomes from COVID. But experts said they hope the drug could eventually be used more widely among many people who test positive for the virus.
If authorized, Merck’s drug would be the second antiviral treatment for COVID. The first, remdesivir, must be used and has lost favor among physicians as studies have suggested that it provides only modest benefit for COVID patients.
#Merck #effective #antiviral #pill #covid
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.