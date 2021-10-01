Merck says it has first effective antiviral pill for covid

Drugmaker Merck said on Friday it would seek authorization for the first antiviral pill for COVID-19 after its drug, known as mollupiravir, was shown in clinical trials to help people at high risk get hospitalized. The risk of being admitted or dying can be halved. early in their transition.

The treatment could become the first in a wave of antiviral pill products, which experts say could offer a powerful new tool in efforts to tame the pandemic, as they continue to be widely used in the United States. Antibodies can reach more people than they can treat. Similar patients.

“I think this will translate into thousands of lives being saved around the world, where monoclonal antibodies have little access, and in this country as well,” said Dr. Robert Schafer, an infectious disease specialist and specialist in antiviral therapy at Stanford University.

Results from a late-stage study of two other antiviral pills, one developed by Pfizer and the other by Aetia Pharmaceuticals and Roche, are expected within the next few months.