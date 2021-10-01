Merck says it is the first antiviral pill found to be effective against Kovid

Drug maker Merck said on Friday that its pill to treat COVID-19 was shown in an important clinical trial when people at high risk of hospitalization or death in the early days of their infection. was shown to reduce the risk.

Strong results suggest that a new wave of effective and easy-to-use treatments for COVID will gradually become available in the United States, although supplies are likely to be limited at first. Merck said it would seek emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its drug, called mollupiravir, as soon as possible. The pills could be available by the end of this year.

Merck’s drug will be the first pill to treat COVID-19; This is likely to be followed by several other antiviral pills that other companies are rushing to bring to market. They have the potential to reach more people than the antibody therapies being widely used in the United States for high-risk patients.

“I think this will translate into thousands of lives being saved around the world, where monoclonal antibodies have little access, and in this country as well,” said Dr. Robert Schafer, an infectious disease specialist at Stanford University.