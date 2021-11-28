Merck Says Its Covid Pill Is Less Effective in a Final Analysis

Pharmaceutical company Merck said Friday that in a final analysis of clinical trials, its antiviral pill reduced the risk of hospitalization and death in high-risk covid patients by 30 percent, down from an earlier estimate of 50 percent.

Low efficacy is the frustration of a drug known as molanupiravir, which health officials around the world are counting on as an important tool to save lives and reduce the burden on hospitals. This adds importance to Pfizer’s similar, apparently more effective offer, which is under review by the Food and Drug Administration.

A panel of FDA advisers will meet on Tuesday to discuss Merck’s treatment and vote on whether to recommend authorizing treatment for high-risk covid patients.

In briefing documents posted on the FDA’s website on Friday, agency reviewers did not comment on whether the drug should be authorized, although they found no major safety concerns in clinical trial data and the drug is effective for serious prevention. Illness.