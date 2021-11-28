Merck Says Its Covid Pill Is Less Effective in a Final Analysis
Pharmaceutical company Merck said Friday that in a final analysis of clinical trials, its antiviral pill reduced the risk of hospitalization and death in high-risk covid patients by 30 percent, down from an earlier estimate of 50 percent.
Low efficacy is the frustration of a drug known as molanupiravir, which health officials around the world are counting on as an important tool to save lives and reduce the burden on hospitals. This adds importance to Pfizer’s similar, apparently more effective offer, which is under review by the Food and Drug Administration.
A panel of FDA advisers will meet on Tuesday to discuss Merck’s treatment and vote on whether to recommend authorizing treatment for high-risk covid patients.
In briefing documents posted on the FDA’s website on Friday, agency reviewers did not comment on whether the drug should be authorized, although they found no major safety concerns in clinical trial data and the drug is effective for serious prevention. Illness.
Critics said they were only aware of the updated performance estimates earlier this week and are still reviewing the data. He said he could update his assessment when the panel meets on Tuesday.
Merck’s initial estimate was that the drug reduced hospitalization and mortality by 50 percent based on the results of 775 study participants. The updated figure, released on Friday, was more than 1,400. In the final analysis, participants who received Molnupiravir had a 6.8 percent increased risk of hospitalization and one patient died. Those who received a placebo had a 9.7 percent risk of being hospitalized, and nine died.
Infectious disease researcher at the University of Minnesota, Dr. David Boulevard said he expects the drug to still receive emergency authorization. Treatment could be authorized in the United States next week if it is approved by an expert committee and the FDA approves the recommendation.
“The hospitalization rate is a bit low, but the mortality rate is huge if you start early,” he said.
However, he said, Molnupiravir would probably be considered a low-level treatment, an alternative for those who cannot or do not want more effective treatment.
Monoclonal antibody drugs, commonly given intravenously in the United States, reduce hospitalization and mortality by at least 70 percent. Pfizer’s antiviral pill, Paxlovid, which was found in clinical trials to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent, may be available in a few weeks. Fluvoxamine, a common and inexpensive antidepressant, appears to be as effective as molanupiravira.
Merck’s drug is the first of a new class of antiviral treatments to be delivered to the pharmacy and taken home, which is expected to reach more people than any other treatment. Public health experts say that while pills are not an option for vaccination, they have the potential to prevent serious illness and save lives.
#Merck #Covid #Pill #Effective #Final #Analysis
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.