Merck’s COVID treatment pill: What to know about molnupiravir

Merck announced Friday that its new pill to treat COVID-19 has reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 50 percent. Merck plans to seek emergency approval for antiviral pills to be used in the United States.

Here’s what you need to know.

Who will take the pills?

The pills are for people who are sick with covid but not in the hospital. Merck’s Phase III clinical trial only enrolled people who were considered to be at high risk, such as older people or people with medical conditions such as diabetes or heart disease. Initially, the drug may be available only to those in need, but experts expect it to become more widely available eventually.

The pills are designed to be taken as soon as possible once a person shows symptoms of having COVID – a time when the virus is rapidly replicating and the immune system has yet to defend itself. In Merck’s trial, volunteers had to show symptoms within the past five days, and some researchers believe the pills need to be taken even earlier to be most effective.

How effective are they?

Merck said the drug halved the risk of hospitalization or death. In the Phase III trial, 7 percent of volunteers in the group that received the drug were hospitalized, and none died. In the group that got the placebo, 14 percent were hospitalized or died.