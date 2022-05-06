Mercury unveil Brittney Griner decal as WNBA season gets set for tip-off



The Phoenix Mercury will begin their 2022 season against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night but the agency and the league will have a part of their focus on Brittany Greener’s arrest in Russia.

On Thursday night, Mercury unveiled how their courts and other WNBA arenas are going to look because they remember Greener as the season begins.

The league said earlier this week that the “BG 42” decal would be on the floor this season.

WNBA Commissioner Kathy Engelbert said in a press release, “As we begin the 2022 season, we are putting Britney at the forefront of what we do through playing basketball and in the community.” “We continue to work to bring Brittany home and we are grateful for the support that BG and his family have shown in this tremendously challenging time.”

Jim Pitman, Mercury’s executive vice president and general manager, added: “Together with the league, the other 11 teams and the teams closest to BG, we will work to keep him on top as we tip for the 2022 season. Waiting, our main concern remains for her safety and well-being. Our fans will miss her impact on the court and our community and will miss this gesture to include her initials in every court and in our BG’s Heart and Soul Shoe Drive. For him. “

Greener was detained in Russia in February on suspicion of trying to smuggle oil-laden vapor cartridges from Moscow’s Moscow airport. He has since been detained and is expected to be arraigned in Russia on May 19.

The league’s board of governors also authorized Phoenix to pay Greener $ 228,000 – the WNBA maximum – and this did not count with the agency’s cap.

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday reclassified Greener’s status.

“The well-being and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is a top priority for the U.S. government,” said a State Department spokesman. The State Department has determined that the Russian Federation mistakenly detained Brittany Greener, a U.S. citizen.

With that in mind, Roger Carstens, the president’s special envoy for hostages, will lead an inter-agency team to secure the release of Brittany Greener.

Gadget Clock Digital has also confirmed that Bill Richardson, the former governor of New Mexico and the US ambassador during the Clinton administration, has agreed to work on the Greener case. Richardson helped release American journalist Danny Feinster from a Burmese prison in November.

Greener’s family requested the Richardson and Richardson Center to send him back to the United States to work for them.