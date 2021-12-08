“It brought us together and not just these events, “said Mr. Scholes. “We have always had very reliable cooperation. That’s good, believe me, because it shows that we are a strong, capable democracy in which there is a lot of consensus between democracy and cooperation.“

Many who worked closely with the outgoing German Chancellor cited her dedication and willingness to compromise as the basis of her strength.

“She was – and she is – a person who is always well-prepared, with a deep sense of responsibility, always looking for results,” said Dalia Gribowski, who first met Ms Merkel in Brussels in 2005 and moved on. Collaborate with her during her own decade-long tenure as President of Lithuania. “And she was willing to compromise to get that result.”

The full imprint of Ms. Merkel, the daughter of a former communist pastor, on her country and continent will be revealed in the coming years. But so far the basis of her legacy is considered to be her decision to welcome more than one million asylum seekers to Germany in 2015 and 2016.

This decision sharply divided her country – especially along the old East-West fault line – and led to the emergence of a far-right nationalist movement that became stronger than ever from the Nazis.

But this softened Germany’s image abroad, and democracy undermined the foundations of the Western democratic system, establishing its country as a liberal diwan.