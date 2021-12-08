Merkel Departs, Opening a New Chapter for Germany and Europe
BERLIN – This was the vintage Angela Merkel: a woman who has dominated European politics for two decades, handed over her office to the next German chancellor, thanked her staff, then walked out the door – her last.
After 16 years as Germany’s leader and Europe’s unofficial leader, Ms Merkel on Wednesday called on President George W. Bush. He took office for the first time when Bush was underrepresented in the White House.
“Congratulations, dear Mr. Chancellor, dear Olaf Scholz,” Ms. Merkel told her successor at a small gathering at the Chancellery. “I know from my own experience that being elected to this office is a moving moment.”
“It’s an exciting, fulfilling duty, it’s a challenging one,” she said.“
The world’s most powerful female leader, Ms. Merkel was a central political figure through four U.S. presidents from Germany and Europe and five British and eight Italian prime ministers. Her steady rise to power attracted both admirers and opponents alike, but repeated crises made her the only source of stability for the continent.
Ms Merkel, a Christian Democrat, has been criticized for failing to create a successor. Only – out of frustration with her own party – was she, her traditional opposition member, Mr Scholes, a Social Democrat, and her last finance minister, who was sworn in on Wednesday after a campaign promising continuity.
Yet, Ms. Merkel’s departure marked the end of an era of dominance in German politics, which she called “eventful and often very challenging” – and the beginning of a new and uncertain chapter for Germany and Europe.
“It was a long time during which you were the chancellor of this country and you did great things,” Mr Scholes said after formally handing over the chancellor and staff to him. “We had some big crises, some of which we came together.”
“It brought us together and not just these events, “said Mr. Scholes. “We have always had very reliable cooperation. That’s good, believe me, because it shows that we are a strong, capable democracy in which there is a lot of consensus between democracy and cooperation.“
Many who worked closely with the outgoing German Chancellor cited her dedication and willingness to compromise as the basis of her strength.
“She was – and she is – a person who is always well-prepared, with a deep sense of responsibility, always looking for results,” said Dalia Gribowski, who first met Ms Merkel in Brussels in 2005 and moved on. Collaborate with her during her own decade-long tenure as President of Lithuania. “And she was willing to compromise to get that result.”
The full imprint of Ms. Merkel, the daughter of a former communist pastor, on her country and continent will be revealed in the coming years. But so far the basis of her legacy is considered to be her decision to welcome more than one million asylum seekers to Germany in 2015 and 2016.
This decision sharply divided her country – especially along the old East-West fault line – and led to the emergence of a far-right nationalist movement that became stronger than ever from the Nazis.
But this softened Germany’s image abroad, and democracy undermined the foundations of the Western democratic system, establishing its country as a liberal diwan.
“Angela Merkel changed Germany’s image in the world – in a way she saved Germany’s honor,” said Naika Forautton, an immigration expert and professor at Humboldt University in Berlin. “This clear humanitarian gesture went against all expectations from Germany. That symbolic turn, Germany, the ugly-faced country, took people inside by proving the rock, it belongs to Angela Merkel.
Another term that defines the time of her rule is Europe’s debt crisis, and her hard-line prescription for long-term painful budget cuts as a way out of it – many Southern Europeans have not forgiven her for more than a decade.
“In some parts of Europe, Ms Merkel is viewed more negatively than in other parts of the world,” she said.
The same is true in Germany itself: Ms Merkel, popular among the country’s most populous western population, is despised in the former communist east, where she grew up. The East has become the stronghold of the Alternative for Germany, the party built on its watch, and the first far-right party to enter the German parliament since World War II.
“I know my face is polarizing,” Ms Merkel confessed after witnessing violent right-wing riots in the eastern city of Chemnitz two years ago. At the end of her term in office, protesters will hold weekly surveillance outside the chancellor and shout “Merkel has to go!” She showed up at public events to attend.
At the time, her recognition ratings were plummeting and it looked like she couldn’t make it politically in her full fourth term. The epidemic gave Ms Merkel, a well-known quiet scientist, another honeymoon in opinion polls.
Her finance minister for the last four years, Shri. Schulz’s temperament is very similar and he has capitalized on parallels. “It will not change much,” he told Chancery staff on Wednesday.
“The transition from Merkel to Schulz is so harmonious that you have to ask: what is the difference between the two?” This is stated in a recent article in the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung. “Merkel has been repeatedly accused of failing to produce a successor. But that may not be true. ”
Understand the new government of Germany
The post-Merkel era begins. For the first time in 16 years, Germany has a center-left government and new Chancellor Olaf Schulz, whose job will be to fill Angela Merkel’s shoes. Here’s what you need to know about the new government:
Irritated by her own party, Ms Merkel said she would “sleep tight” at night knowing Mr Scholes was running the country. To introduce him to leaders like President Biden, she invited Mr. Scholes to accompany her to the Group of 20 meeting in Rome in October. She has involved them in every important decision since the election two months ago. Finally, the two co-chaired an emergency meeting with the governors of 16 German states.
At Ms. Merkel’s military farewell ceremony last week, she congratulated Mr. Scholes – whom she called “Dear Olaf” – “All the best and lucky hands and lots of success.” He immediately replied with his own appreciation. “Angela Merkel was a successful chancellor,” she said on Twitter the same night. “She has worked tirelessly for her country, and in the 16 years that have changed, she has stood true to herself.”
Former President Donald J. Mr. Trump and his supporters By refusing to recognize Biden’s choice, many Germans are proud of how easily Merkel handled the transition.
“We are witnessing a very good democratic transition where there is fundamental consensus,” said Christophe Huygen, a former chief foreign policy adviser to Merkel, who took over the presidency of the Munich Security Council this week. “I am a little proud of our democracy in the way it has managed this transition without Shadenfreud, without hatred, without hatred.”
Earlier Wednesday, Ms Merkel was spotted in the visitors’ gallery in Parliament – where her own family had sat down to watch her swear in four times – as lawmakers voted for Mr Scholes in office. She stood up from the chamber and cheered before quietly exiting the back door.
Since she was sworn in in 2005, Ms. Merkel has embodied the first string – the first patriarch born after World War II, the first from the Far East, the first woman. She now has a history of becoming the first modern Chancellor to step down, not by losing an election or a parliamentary vote, but by deciding that she had served for a long time.
One of the most closely documented of Merkel’s political career is Hurlinda Coelbl, a photographer who began drawing her portraits in 1991, after she became Chancellor and Minister for Family and Children under Helmut Kohl.
In her initial interview with Ms. Coelbal, the outgoing Chancellor insisted that she “find the right time to leave politics.” At 67, she is more than a decade younger than President Biden, and, after a period of self-imposed rest and reflection, she can be expected to redouble her efforts to promote her ideals and ideas while in office, from global public health to development. Africa.
But compared to the most recent photos of Ms Coelbl with photos of the young Merkel, a 16-year toll is visible with the help of Europe’s largest economy. The departed was replaced by an open, curious gaze, a more distant, skeptical gaze.
“Initially, her eyes were very alive,” said Ms. Coelbal, “and now she looks at you, but the vitality is gone. The gleam in her eye is gone.”
On Wednesday, as she walked out of the handover ceremony at the Chancellery, Ms Merkel looked very relaxed and happy. Walking to the door, she turned to Mr. Scholes.
“And now to work,” she said.
The report was contributed by Christopher F. Shuetze In Berlin and Alex Marshall In London.
#Merkel #Departs #Opening #Chapter #Germany #Europe
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.