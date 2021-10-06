Merrill Lynch’s global-minded chief David H. Komansky’s 82. died on

Several executives hired or advised by Mr. Komansky followed him to the highest echelons of Wall Street, among them Mr. Gorman, Lawrence D. Fink, founder and chief executive of BlackRock, in addition to the world’s largest asset manager; and Andy Sieg, who runs Bank of America’s wealth management division.

Mr. Komansky also made friends with rivals, including Henry M. Paulson Jr., former Treasury secretary and head of Goldman Sachs. The two made fun of traveling around the world to meet customers, sometimes landing in cities on each other’s days.

“He was a very tough competitor, whom I still considered a friend,” Mr Paulson said in an interview. “The skills of his people were legendary.”

David Herman Komansky was born on April 27, 1939, in Mount Vernon, NY. His father, William, a son of Russian Jewish immigrants, worked overnight as a postal worker. His mother, Mae, came from a large Irish-Catholic family and later converted to Judaism. Mr. Komansky has at his desk a reminder of his humble roots: a photo of the tenement building on the Grand Concourse in which he grew up.

He took an unusual path to the top. After dropping out of the University of Miami, Mr. Komansky worked in the Coast Guard and took odd jobs before moving on to work for a local brokerage in New York.

He was hired by Merrill in 1968 as a financial advisor intern in Queens and began to climb the ranks, driving sales in Detroit and New York and then across the country for Merrill’s private client group.

After completing a management program at Harvard University, Mr. Komansky was promoted to manage capital markets businesses, including equities and debt, by the then Chief Executive Officer, Daniel P. Tully. He became President and Chief Operating Officer in January 1995 and Chief Executive Officer in December 1996. He was named president the following spring.