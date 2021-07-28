Mesmerizing Sounds From the Sahara, Live in Brooklyn

Few groups travel 5,000 miles to make a record.

When the African group Les Filles de Illighadad (“the daughters of Illighadad”), from a village of the same name in Niger, arrived to give two concerts at the Pioneer Works arts center in Red Hook, Brooklyn, in October 2019, they had already been around the world for two years. Fatou Seidi Ghali, who created the group with singer Alamnou Akrouni, had been hailed as a pioneering woman guitarist, a rarity among the Tuaregs of the Sahara. The Girls had performed in rock clubs, festivals in Europe and at the Library of Congress.

But the Brooklyn shows turned out to be something else.

“The audience was very special,” Akrouni said in an interview earlier this month, conducted via WhatsApp with the help of a translator. The musicians mainly speak Tamasheq, a Tuareg language. While at times Western audiences watched the show quietly, in Brooklyn, she said, “there was applause and dancing” – so much so that the venue pulled out some of the chairs in the space between the premiere. and the second night, said Justin Frye, Pioneer Music Director of the Works. (The concerts were planned as seated shows, he said, but “people couldn’t really stay tied to their seats.”)

Ghali said: “We saw Tuaregs from Mali clapping so much,” adding: “If you play music and people don’t clap and sing along with you like people here, it won’t be as well. happy.”