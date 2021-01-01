Mesolithic Settlement: Strange Archaeological News, 10,000 Year Old Settlement Find in Russia: 10,000 Year Old Human Settlement in Russia

Archaeologists in Russia have unearthed a 10,000-year-old Mesolithic settlement near the Velma River. These settlements were built in the early days of the Butovo culture. A team from the Institute of Archeology of the Russian Academy of Sciences has described the discovery as a milestone. Scientists hope that the study of this settlement will unravel the great mystery of the development of human civilization.

The hunters belonged to the Mesolithic community

In a report by HeritageDaily.com, archaeologists have unearthed traces of Mesolithic settlements near the Valetma River in Russia. It is said to have been inhabited about 10,000 years ago. It is believed to be one of the earliest stages of Butovo culture. Mesolithic people are considered part of the hunting community. These people lived in glacier areas bordering the jungles of western Russia.

The first systematic excavation

Currently, the glacier has retreated considerably from this area. So, most of the old-timers found in this area are extinct. Evidence of Mesolithic activity in the area was first identified in the 1970s and 1980s. This is the first time that archaeologists have carried out systematic excavations in the area. The M12-Moscow-Nizhny Novgorod-Kazan highway was excavated earlier to estimate the amount of archaeological remains.

Excavation in an area of ​​10,000 square meters

During the excavation process, a team of archaeologists studied five sites spread over an area of ​​more than 10,000 square meters. The site includes Maloy Okulovo-10, Malo Okulovo-11, Malo Okulovo-19, Maloy Okulovo-20 and Malokulovskaya-3. During this excavation, Neolithic, Bronze and objects from the Early Iron Age to later ages have been found in the settlement.

Flints and piles of bones were found

The literature found at these sites contains fragments of artifacts and a large number of animal and fish bones. It is estimated that these people subsisted on hunting and fishing. The flint is rubbed together and the fire is lit. At almost all sites, the team found a variety of shiny artifacts, including scraps, arrowheads, and pieces of ax.