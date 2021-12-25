message to myanma

India has made its stand clear regarding restoration of democracy in Myanmar. India has clearly told Myanmar’s military rule that restoring democracy should be its priority. Till now it was believed that India is silent on the issue of Myanmar and it does not want to spoil relations with the military rulers. But India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, during his visit to Myanmar, clearly told the military regime that the government in Myanmar should be according to the wishes of the people.

In Myanmar, the junta (military) overthrew the elected government in February this year and took power. Since then, demonstrations have been going on across the country against the military government. The current situation in Myanmar is worrying. Incidents of military repression and human rights violations have attracted the attention of the whole world. If there is a democratic government, then the relations between the two countries will be much smoother and it will be easier to negotiate on other issues ranging from mutual cooperation.

Myanmar is an important neighbor of India. India shares a border of one thousand seven hundred kilometers with Myanmar. Militancy in the Northeast remains a major problem for India. The smuggling of arms and narcotics from the Myanmar border has created trouble for the northeastern states. Militant groups carry out attacks in India and go to the border of Myanmar. The Indian Army claims that there are safe havens for them.

Pakistan also continues to use the Myanmar route to send counterfeit currency to India. That is why the Foreign Secretary of India raised the issue of militancy in his visit strongly. Last month, an Indian Army contingent was attacked by militants in Manipur’s Chandrachud district. There is no doubt that Myanmar’s military regime is backed by China and China uses Myanmar’s land to spread unrest in the border areas.

India’s latest stand on Myanmar is also important because the Foreign Secretary has visited Myanmar for the first time after the military coup. In this eleven months, the situation in Myanmar is more turbulent than ever. The problem of separatism has increased within the country. Ethnic groups continue to wage guerrilla warfare demanding a separate province and autonomy. The ongoing movement for the restoration of democracy is telling that if the military regime does not decide to hold elections soon, then violent demonstrations may intensify in the country. The US and other Western countries have imposed sanctions against Myanmar’s military rule. This has deepened the humanitarian crisis.

However, as Myanmar’s old neighbor and well-wisher, India has assured it of all humanitarian assistance, including ten thousand tonnes of wheat and rice. Myanmar should understand the importance of this role of India. But the change in the attitude of the military rulers of Myanmar regarding India is not going to come easily. Military rulers have indicated this by not allowing India’s foreign secretary to meet Aung Sang Suu Kyi. Clearly, the restoration of democracy in Myanmar is a distant thing at the moment.

